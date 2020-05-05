Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

International Recognition For GNS Science's Research Output

Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 2:48 pm
Press Release: GNS Science

Cutting edge research and high-impact partnerships have cemented GNS Science’s position as a thought leader in earth and environmental sciences, recognised in the annual Nature Index.


In the 2020 Index, published this month, GNS Science is ranked the top corporate institution in the world for its publications in earth and environmental sciences – for the fifth consecutive year.

GNS Science Chief Executive, Ian Simpson, said the organisation prided itself on being a provider of excellent science with real-world impacts.

“Our mission of creating a cleaner, safer, more prosperous New Zealand is having a tangible impact on the lives of New Zealanders.

“We are lucky to live in a superb natural laboratory for Earth sciences, but success like this is about more than excellent science.

“We work across disciplines and sectors to deliver science that is useful, useable and used.

“Working with our partners and collaborators, we will enable New Zealanders to navigate our changing natural world – surviving and thriving.”

GNS Science ranked 12th internationally for corporates publishing in the natural sciences.

Independent measures such as the Nature Index were a great endorsement for the work of GNS Science, Mr Simpson said.

“It is a privilege to lead an organisation with so many talented people, and the Nature Index rating reinforces our reputation as an excellent research partner and collaborator.”

The Index is a world-wide measure of high-quality research output by corporate, government, and academic organisations. It counts publications produced in the 2019 calendar year.

It tracks articles published in 82 high-quality natural science journals, chosen by an independent group of researchers. It is a widely regarded indicator of global high-quality research output and collaboration.

The Nature Index can be viewed here.

