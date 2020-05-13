Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

20 Organisations Pledge Support For Digital Inclusion Plan Submitted To NZ Government

Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 6:24 am
Press Release: Internet NZ

20 organisations across New Zealand have called on the Government to implement an action plan for digital inclusion and pledged their support to make it happen. The plan was submitted to Government last week.

Digital inclusion is about making sure everyone can make the most of the world online. In our national recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than it has ever been.

"Now’s the time for action," says InternetNZ Chief Executive Jordan Carter.

InternetNZ, the organisation behind the plan, is eager to see the Government, signatories, and other organisations work together to achieve digital inclusion in New Zealand.

The plan aims to assist the Government by setting out the priority areas where Government can best direct its efforts and investments. It identifies five areas of consideration:

  1. Affordable connectivity
  2. Getting devices to people who can’t afford them
  3. Wrap around support for the newly connected
  4. Digital skills for displaced workers and our small businesses
  5. Longer term Internet resilience

It also identifies which Government agencies could be responsible for leading each action point, and emphasises the need for cross-agency engagement and coordination.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the reliance of New Zealanders on the Internet for work and study, information, and social interaction.

InternetNZ Chief Executive, Jordan Carter, says ensuring every New Zealander can access the Internet is now more important than ever.

"We need to ensure no one is left behind as New Zealand works to recover from COVID-19."

"We especially need to focus on groups in society that need different kinds of support, including Māori, Pasifika, older people, people with disabilities, those on lower incomes, rural users, and the homeless."

"It’s important we take a holistic approach. When people think of those digitally excluded, they often think about infrastructure or cost limitations. But it’s much more than that," says Carter.

"Kiwis also need to have the skills, motivation, and trust to be online."

The Government released its vision for digital inclusion in New Zealand, The Digital Inclusion Blueprint, in March 2019.

"Our plan builds on the Government’s blueprint by setting out a concrete and achievable set of actions," says Carter.

"Now is the time to step up our digital inclusion efforts, not just as part of our national response to COVID-19, but also as a foundation for New Zealand’s economic recovery and ongoing wellbeing."

The full plan can be found on the InternetNZ website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Internet NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 