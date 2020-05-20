Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Uncovering the migration secrets of whales

Wednesday, 20 May 2020, 11:28 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

Genetic analysis of skin samples from southern right whales at feeding grounds at South Georgia Island in the southwest Atlantic Ocean shows the whales that gather there are more closely related to those in South America than to those in South Africa, scientists say.

The remote South Georgia Island was historically a key feeding ground for multiple whale species, including southern right, blue and fin whales and humpbacks, due to the abundance of krill in summer.

But numbers plummeted once whaling began with 180,000 whales killed in the South Georgia area in the 20th century. That stopped in the mid-1960s and whale populations have been slowly recovering since.

Because southern right whales have been regularly sighted at South Georgia, in 2018 a British Antarctic Survey (BAS) expedition set out to establish where these whales were born and whether they came from winter calving grounds in Argentina and Brazil, or from South Africa.

Overall the BAS project involves 30 researchers from 11 countries who are studying the population recovery and health of southern right whales in South Georgia waters using acoustics, tracking technology, skin sampling and drone technology.

Analysis of genetic links among whales is critical to understanding how climate change will influence whale feeding grounds and New Zealand’s southern right whales are considered a sentinel species for assessing the potential impacts of global warming.

Dr Emma Carroll from the University of Auckland is involved in the BAS research and says collected DNA, along with new genetic assignment approaches, shows that southern right whales found at South Georgia are more likely to have been born around South America than South Africa.

“Genetic methods are an important tool in linking whale breeding grounds where recovery from whaling is being closely monitored, to feeding grounds that are being impacted by climate change,” she says. “It’s only by understanding these links that we can understand how whale populations will fare in a changing world.”

BAS researcher Dr Jennifer Jackson, who led the expedition to South Georgia, says the strong international collaboration involved in the research is a powerful means of understanding how recovering whale populations are connected over entire ocean basins.

“Working together both to share samples and biological information and to develop common conservation measures is the best way to protect and conserve migratory species such as right whales”.

The research is published in the Journal of Heredity.
Editor’s notes
More on southern right whales:

• Southern right whales were so named because they were the ‘right’ whale to kill, and in the South Atlantic they were heavily exploited by whalers for over 350 years. While catches peaked in the mid- 1800s, it is only in the past three decades that southern right whales have again become regular winter visitors to Argentina, Brazil and South Africa where they use sheltered bays to calve.

Another population to the west, in Chile and Peru, has not fared so well, and the lack of recovery from whaling has led this population to be declared Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Fletcher Building To Lay Off 1000 Staff In New Zealand

The construction company will cut around 10 percent of its workforce as it struggles with the fallout from Covid-19. More>>

ALSO:

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME declined an interim injunction against Stuff owner Nine

NZME has been declined an interim injunction by the High Court that would have allowed it an exclusive negotiation period with Stuff's owner Australia's Nine Entertainment.
NZME announced last week it was asking the government to allow it to buy Stuff for a nominal $1... More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Large Scale Asset Purchases Expanded

The Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to significantly expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme potential to $60 billion, up from the previous $33 billion limit. The LSAP programme includes NZ Government Bonds, Local Government ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 