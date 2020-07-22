Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

World 1st Identification Of A Larval Mola Alexandrini Sunfish By New Zealand & Australian Scientists

Wednesday, 22 July 2020, 6:13 am
Press Release: Auckland Museum

One of the World’s Largest Fish Develops from a Tiny Larval Mola

Larval Mola ©Amy Coghlan
Larval Mola ©Kerryn Parkinson AMS I.29346-002

Australian and New Zealand scientists have, for the first time, successfully identified the tiny larva of the giant Bump-head Sunfish (Mola alexandrini). Led by Auckland Museum sunfish expert, Dr Marianne Nyegaard, in collaboration with Australian Museum scientists, Kerryn Parkinson and Andrew King, this significant discovery was made using the Australian Museum’s Ichthyology collections and world-leading Genomics Laboratory in Sydney.

Dr Marianne Nyegaard, Research Associate, Auckland Museum

The Bump-head Sunfish is one of only three Mola species found in New Zealand and Australian waters, and this breakthrough provides vital information to help scientists understand the entire life cycle of these marine giants (the heaviest known bony fishes in the world) and conservation of the unique species.

Auckland Museum Research Associate, Dr Marianne Nyegaard says "This is the first time we have been able to genetically identify a Mola alexandrini larval specimen anywhere in the world.”

Collected off the NSW coast in 2017 by the CSIRO RV Investigator, a number of tiny larval Mola specimens came to the attention of Dr Nyegaard, who was keen to identify the species.

Larval fishes often look nothing like their adult form – and for sunfish larvae none of the features used to identify the adult sunfish are visible or relevant in the minute larval specimens - making the identification particularly hard.

“Despite this, using the resources of the Australian Museum’s Genomics Laboratory, we were able to conduct DNA analysis on one of the specimens which was preserved in alcohol” says Marianne.

To minimize damage to the extremely rare larval specimen (approx. 5 mm in length), Kerryn Parkinson from the Australia Museum’s Ichthyology division painstakingly removed a single eyeball from the unidentified specimen, and Andrew King, a genomics specialist, conducted the DNA extraction and analysis.

“The DNA sequence from the existing Australia Museum specimen was compared to reference data generated by our international collaborators. Differences in the genetic code are analysed statistically to differentiate between the species. A clear match from the sequence was identified with samples from an adult Bump-head Sunfish (Mola alexandrini),” Kerryn explained.

Marianne added, “We will now be able to compare this genetically identified Mola alexandrini larvae with the exceptional collection of Mola sunfish larvae held at the Australian Museum, collected since 1925, along with CSIRO’s larval Mola collection in Hobart.”

Auckland Museum Director of Collections and Research, David Reeves said this research is an important lesson in the value of museum collections.

“The collections and genetic data held in museum collections can give us answers to questions about little known or rare species and provide information about their conservation and management,” David added.

The sunfish (from the family Molidae) have attracted international interest because of their unique shape and large size.

Kerryn says, “These beautiful giants of the sea are found worldwide in the open ocean of tropical and temperate seas. The classification of the species from the genus Mola has long been confused, despite the large amount of interest these fishes create. This is mainly due to their rare occurrence to scientists, and difficulties in preserving them for research.”

To add to the puzzle, Marianne said that sunfish hold the record of the highest potential fecundity of any vertebrate - 300 million ova in a 1.5 m long female Ocean Sunfish (Mola mola) - a species which can reach more than 3 metres in length.

“Given sunfishes are so incredibly fecund, it is an enigma why their eggs have never been found in the wild, and why sunfish larvae are so few and far between - where are they?”

“A genetic ID of one of these larvae is incredibly important but only one step on the long journey towards describing the early ontogeny of all three Mola species - an endeavour which will require global collaboration. If we want to protect these marine giants, we need to understand their whole life history and that includes knowing what the larvae look like and where they occur,” Marianne added.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Auckland Museum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:

It’s All In The Genomes: New Study Reveals Scale Of Havelock North Campylobacteriosis Outbreak

When the campylobacteria outbreak hit Havelock North in 2016, no-one fully understood how widely it affected the local communities. Gene-sequencing technology used by scientists has shown the true scale of the outbreak. The joint study from ESR, Massey ... More>>

ALSO:

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2020

ASB NZ Regional Economic Scoreboard Gisborne still the place to be It has been Gisborne’s year, and the region comes out tops on our regional rankings for the fourth successive quarter. Like everywhere, question marks are about the COVID-19 impact on the future. ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:

Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Building Recession Proof Portfolio? Zoom Your Lens On These Dividend Stocks

Summary High-quality dividend stocks can help investors find solace in market volatility. Dividend yield can be used as an indicator to identify high-grade dividend stocks. Three NZX-listed high-yield dividend stars include South Port New Zealand Limited ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 