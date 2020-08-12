“Game Changing” Cloud-based Climate Physical Asset Risk And Ranking Product Released

It has been twenty years in the making but the scientific team at CLIMsystems has cracked several major technological hurdles with the release of Climate Insights. Manging Director at CLIMsystems Dr Peter Urich and his team recognised a growing gap in the availability of robust, actionable, and defensible climate information in the climate risk area. While several web-based projects have emerged of late they were considered too ‘black box’ in their approach and did not provide useful and trustworthy information.

CLIMsystems has extensive experience in managing extremely large and complex climate data for the world. With well over 300 projects in over 50 countries and having transitioned through four change overs in global climate data information they were uniquely prepared for the next logical step in the companies evolution – the development of the world’s best and most transparent climate model outputs for direct application by end users. The main feature of Climate Insights includes:

The application of over 200 climate models that are statistically and dynamically downscaled and applied using the latest ensemble generation methodologies for generation of median and 5th and 95th percentile outputs, therefore more fully embracing the characterisation of uncertainty in future climate models for application in decision making.

Full global coverage at between 1 km and 5 km resolution of data for over 40 variables with a strong emphasis on extremes.

The variables cover the atmosphere, land and marine environments of the world.

Key variables include extreme precipitation, applying proprietary internationally published standards for the application of daily global circulation model patterns.

Other extreme event analysis covers multiple approaches to extreme heat events, drought, including the latest global coverage using SPEI methods (Standardised Precipitation-Evapotranspiration Index), extreme wind analysis, as well as extreme still high water levels at the coast that include consideration of sea level rise and vertical land movement).

Other derived variables include heat and cooling degree days, cold spell duration, net primary production, snow depth, soil moisture and temperature, and seven ocean variables including sea surface temperature, pH and total alkalinity.

Other easy to use features include a bulk asset import tool whereby hundreds of assets can be imported into the tool and be saved as a project and analysed together for consistency of approach and for generating reports on the fly. The outputs are also exportable as Excel spreadsheets for importation in other third-party analysis products.

Graphical and tabular data can be viewed on screen in minutes for all the assets that are analysed including, not only future values, but the changes in the climate variable values from the baseline period. This is critical for assessing the rate of change at locations around the world.

A scientifically robust set of tools can be applied to the physical risk data generated in Climate Insights to produce risk scores and rankings. The CLIMsystems team has developed python code and embedded it into the cloud-base tool for applying TOPSIS (Technique of Order Preference Similarity to the Ideal Solution) and RSR (Rank Sum Ratio) algorithms to the multiple climate risk data to generate overall risk scores for each asset.

TOPSIS and/or RSR can then be applied to rank all the assets in an end user’s portfolio.

Risk scores can also be generated by applying either a K-mean method or the Jenks-Break method.

All the results for the risk scoring and ranking activities can be easily exported as an Excel spreadsheet. Physical risk assessment data can be exported as PDF or Excel files and includes graphs and tables.

Supporting the cloud-based tools use is an extensive on-line help document.

The final critical point of difference between Climate Insights and many tools in this space is the complete and exhaustive documentation that provides clear and concise explanations of all the data and methods applied in generating each output.

The team at CLIMsystems is deeply indebted to its colleagues and clients from around the world that provided suggestions and feedback as the tool development evolved. That depth of engagement over many years with such a diverse group of end users has greatly strengthened our approach, Dr Urich noted. Through the continued development of Climate Insights and engagement with more and more partners the team at CLIMsystems will continue to deliver on its vision of supporting “Decision making in a climate changed world”.

Website link please: https://climateinsights.global/

