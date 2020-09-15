Sir Ray Calls For Urgent Covid Quarantine Enquiry

Sir Ray Avery is calling for an urgent independent Governmental enquiry into the management of New Zealand’s quarantine facilities.

This follows gaps in the governments Jet Park high security quarantine facility where a covid infected nurse working at the hotel was allowed to attended multiple group fitness classes, supermarkets and the warehouse.

Pharmaceutical scientist Sir Ray Avery who is an expert in the control of infectious diseases in closed room environments said “There is evidence of multiple failures in our quarantine facilities which negates the efforts and sacrifices that all New Zealander’s have made to prevent community transmission of covid -19”.

The principle of effective quarantine facilities which helped to eradicate leprosy and consumption was to build quarantine facilities where no one was allowed to leave the facility unless they were disease free.

Not so much at the ultra-high covid containment facility at the Jet Park Hotel where nursing staff and other service staff exposed to the most concentrated group of covid infected patients are allowed to go out into the community at the end of the day while potentially being infected with covid -19.

“This is not a quarantine facility but a community covid -19 inoculation facility.” said Sir Ray

What makes this revelation more damaging is that the majority of our frontline medical staff are not being provided with the correct PPE N95 respirator masks to prevent them from contracting covid -19 from the infected quarantined people that they are monitoring and testing.

It is a legal Worksafe requirement that all frontline medical staff dealing with infectious diseases are issued with N95 respirator masks that fit them to prevent them from contracting life threatening infections.

However Information acquired under the Official Information Act the Ministry of Health advised that “We been undertaking work to understand fit testing programmes across all DHBs but that overall very low numbers of the workforce had been fit tested.”

So pretty much none of our frontline healthcare workers are wearing the correct fit tested PPE respirator masks which would prevent them from contracting covid -19.

Photo’s from within managed quarantine facilities show nurses not wearing N95protective respirators and no hair coverings.

This is a perfect storm with respect to an instrument for promoting community transmission of covid -19.

Placing all the highly contagious covid -19 people in a hotel .Get a nurse to routinely come into contact with her infected patients while not wearing the correct fit tested PPE and then at the end of the day send her out to mix with the local community.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield has stated that the latest community outbreak most likely came from a border breach .

“For the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders we need an independent National enquiry into our border quarantine controls otherwise all the sacrifices ,which have been made by so many will be for nothing.” said Sir Ray

© Scoop Media

