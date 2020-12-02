Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Rutherford Fellowship Supports Study Into Avalanche Dynamics

Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 8:50 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

Alpine avalanches, viewed from afar, are spectacular but can be extremely hazardous for anyone in their vicinity. Funded by a 2020 Rutherford Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship, University of Canterbury (UC) researcher Dr Leighton Watson hopes to build a better understanding not just of avalanches but also of their volcanic cousins, lahars and pyroclastic flows.

Volcanic eruptions and snow avalanches may not seem to have much in common but the deadly flows of material they produce travel across terrain in somewhat similar ways. Scientists know these flows collectively as particle-laden gravity currents (PLGCs) and, given their inherent dangers, have traditionally relied on using geological deposits, lab experiments and computer simulations to study them. More recently, seismic and acoustic wave observations have been used to safely and reliably detect these sorts of extreme events.

The next step for researchers is to combine and compare seismic and acoustic signals with real-time visual observations in the field. In his two year Rutherford Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship research, Dr Watson plans to do just that by intentionally triggering snow avalanches along safe and predictable slide paths, as well as capturing data on naturally occurring events.

Having spent several years studying overseas, Dr Watson is keen to commence his research fellowship in Aotearoa New Zealand, with UC's School of Earth and Environment, comparing simulated avalanche geophysical signals with field measurements.

“As we build our understanding of the processes governing flow dynamics, we may also gain new insights on how to manage these events in New Zealand such as monitoring lahars on Mount Ruapehu or avalanches along Milford Road,” he says.

Dr Mark Stagg, Director Research Funding for the Royal Society Te Apārangi, was pleased to congratulate Dr Watson on his fellowship success, noting the standard of applications was very high.

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:


Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 