2020: New Zealand’s 7th-warmest Year On Record

Reserve Bank: Illegal Breach Of Data System

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is responding with urgency to a breach of one of its data systems... More>>

RNZ - Third party involved can provide clues on info exposed

Horizon Research: New Zealanders Have Their Hopes Up For 2021

More than a million New Zealanders think their lives will be better in the coming year. New research finds: 31% of adults (around 1,114,500 people) think their lives will be better. 19% (around 665,000 people) think their lives will be worse. 44% ... More>>

Vodafone: Data Use Soars Over New Year’s Eve As Kiwis Stay Connected Digitally

This New Year’s Eve saw New Zealanders turn online in massive numbers, with data used across Vodafone NZ’s mobile networks up by approximately 80% compared to last year... More>>

Electricity Authority: Lack Of Competitive Pressure Leads To An Undesirable Trading Situation

The Electricity Authority’s Board has concluded its investigation of the undesirable trading situation (UTS) claim made by Haast Energy Trading, Ecotricity, Electric Kiwi, Flick Energy, Oji Fibre, Pulse Energy Alliance and Vocus (the ‘claimants’) ... More>>

