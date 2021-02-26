Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Something’s Fishy — New Funding To Tackle Illegal Activities At Sea Using Machine Learning And Data Analytics

Friday, 26 February 2021, 5:50 am
Press Release: Xerra

A partnership between Aotearoa’s Xerra and Australia’s FrontierSI kicks off this week, with $100K AUD awarded to Xerra to help the Australian Geospatial-Intelligence Organisation’s Analytics Lab Program (AGO Labs) build new industry capability in the areas of machine learning and analytics.

Xerra is one of New Zealand’s commercially focused regional research institutes, and one of 3 successful applicants for funding in round 1 of the 2021 AGO Labs program. Xerra’s work focuses on remote sensing and data analytics, which in the past year has culminated in their flagship product—Starboard Maritime Intelligence, a platform that uses satellite data and machine learning technologies to monitor maritime activity.

Xerra and AGO analysts will work together to develop a model to detect anomalies in maritime vessel behavior at sea, in particular identifying vessels whose behaviour (e.g. speed, location, track shape) deviates from the normal activity for vessels of its type. This work will enable AGO analysts to focus their attention on vessels that are anomalous, or behaving in out of the ordinary ways.

This work will be a continuation of Xerra’s research and algorithm development for the Starboard platform—using vessel transponder data (AIS) and satellite data to analyse vessel behaviour at sea, searching for evidence of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, human rights abuses, and other related activities.

“We’re excited to be working in collaboration with AGO, FrontierSI and their analysts to better understand the questions they ask when looking at maritime vessel behaviour—what is ‘normal’ behaviour, and what signifies a deviation from that,” said Joseph Corbett, Data Scientist at Xerra and project lead for this work.

“AIS offers a significant potential for gaining maritime domain awareness, but large data volumes and data quality issues prohibit effective manual analysis at scale. Our objective is to develop an automated anomaly detection model based on recurrent neural networks—a machine learning technique commonly used to model sequences of data—to learn the behaviours of different vessel types, and ultimately enable us to detect when a behaviour deviates from ‘normal’.” Corbett continued.

The successful round 1 partners were announced earlier this month by AGO Labs program funding coordinators, FrontierSI. Chief Executive Officer Graeme Kernich remarked, ‘We would like to congratulate Xerra on their outstanding submission and are delighted to partner with them as part of AGO on the AGO Labs program.”

“The Program outcomes will improve the way in which AGO and the Department of Defence work with companies like Xerra, to test new innovations and applications and develop solutions, all with the objective of strengthening partnerships to build geospatial intelligence capability.’’ Kernich said.

About Xerra and Starboard

Xerra conducts research in the areas of Earth observation (EO) and remote sensing and builds software products designed to tackle complex problems best solved through the application of satellite data. Their software product, Starboard, delivers maritime insights to government and geospatial intelligence analysts.

About AGO Labs

The Australian Geospatial-Intelligence Organisation’s (AGO) Analytics Lab Program (AGO Labs) aims to address AGO challenges and build new industry capability through short-term projects with Australian and New Zealand based companies. Topics focus on machine learning and analytics challenges for producing automated imagery analysis.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Xerra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

Real Estate: House Price Growth Rates In Hawke’s Bay Skyrocket Ahead Of Rest Of New Zealand

Hawke’s Bay is leading the property ‘pack’ proving a post lockdown land of milk and money, continuing to outstrip the rest of the country with the highest annual growth rate in house price values. But experts warn an overheated market is fast ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 