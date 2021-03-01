A Turbulant Start to Autumn

MetService says that on average the waters around Aotearoa are warmer in the first month of autumn than the first month of summer, but around two thirds of the country usually see higher air temperatures in December vs March. Whilst it will be warm, the beach won’t look as tempting in the first few days of autumn this year with plenty of wet weather on the cards.

MetService meteorologist April Clark explains, “A series of fronts move across the country this week, however it’s not until Wednesday or Thursday that a change from subtropical northerlies will bring a reprieve from the sticky nights and hot days. Rain or showers will affect all parts of the country in the coming days though the west of the South Island and upper North Island will see more widespread rain while other areas which are sheltered by mountains will receive less.”

With the air being so humid over the next couple of days the potential for localised thunderstorms is also on the cards. Western Northland and Auckland north of the city are on a Severe Thunderstorm Watch late this afternoon (Monday) and evening with downpours possible in localised areas. For more details on thunderstorm risk for the next 48h see http://bit.ly/TSOutlook

An active cold front forecast to track north over the country during Wednesday and Thursday, is the forerunner to several fronts which will slowly turn winds more southward, bringing cooler temperatures to Aotearoa. “Putting it simply, the shortening days will not be the reason it may feel like summer has ended come Sunday” says Clark.



