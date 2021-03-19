Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Zoo Announces Grants In Honour Of Champion Of Amphibian Conservation

Friday, 19 March 2021, 10:25 am
Press Release: Auckland Zoo

Auckland Zoo is celebrating World Frog Day with the launch of a 2021 grants programme to assist amphibian conservation projects in honour of the late Professor Phil Bishop - a champion of amphibian conservation here in Aotearoa and around the world.

Every year, through the Auckland Zoo Conservation Fund, the Zoo offers a series of small grants to help advance conservation projects for threatened fauna and flora here in Aotearoa and developing countries as part of its mission to bring people together to build a future for wildlife.

Professor Phil Bishop and New Zealand’s Archey’s frog: Credit Auckland Zoo.

“Tragically, in January this year following a short illness, Professor Phil Bishop, head of the University of Otago’s Zoology Department, passed away, and New Zealand and rest of the world lost a leading light in amphibian conservation,” says Auckland Zoo’s Head of Animal Care and Conservation and herpetologist, Richard Gibson.

“Phil’s fascination for frogs and toads began as a four-year-old and never left him. As conservation colleagues managing the world’s only captive breeding programme for Aotearoa’s Critically Endangered Archey’s frog and regular participants in fieldwork for these tiny enigmatic creatures, our Zoo team experienced first-hand his passion and dedication to frog conservation. Phil’s scientific expertise, paired with his brilliant communication and collaboration skills led him to the forefront of international efforts to save the world’s amphibians – including roles as co-chairman of the global International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) SSC Amphibian Specialist Group, and chief scientist for the IUCN Amphibian Survival Alliance.

“Nothing could be more fitting than having Auckland Zoo Conservation Fund’s first 2021 grants round dedicated to conservationists working to ensure a future for frogs and other amphibians,” says Richard.

Today, 43 percent of the world’s amphibians are threatened with extinction by everything from climate change, habitat destruction and pollution, to disease and over-exploitation and the illegal pet trade.

“World Frog Day is an opportunity for all of us to celebrate just how extraordinary frogs and other amphibians are and raise the profile of and support for these too often forgotten creatures. Despite their mostly low profile, they have a giant impact on the planet’s functioning ecosystems - playing crucial roles in the food chain as both predators and prey and are an untapped repository of natural chemicals with medicinal potential. Amphibians’ sensitive skin and their reliance on both water and land makes them particularly vulnerable, and an important indicator of the state of the planet,” says Richard.

As Professor Phil Bishop’s favourite tee-shirt says, ‘Fact – the survival of the planet depends on frogs’ – so on this World Frog Day, leap in and learn more about frogs and why you should care about their survival.

Grant applications details

Applications to receive an amphibian conservation grant for small projects (up to NZ$5000) are invited from New Zealand and any developing country by Tuesday 20 April 2021.Two grants will be awarded specifically to advance the conservation of New Zealand’s endemic frogs. Application forms can be found at www.aucklandzoo.co.nz/get-involved/conservation-fund

Notes to Editor

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Zoo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ALSO:

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>


ASB: Housing Confidence At A 25-year High But Buyer Sentiment Turns Negative As Affordability Bites

Less than a year on from widespread predictions of a drop in house prices, the latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey shows expectations for price rises are at record high levels, a marked sentiment change... More>>



NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>


Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 