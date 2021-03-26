Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Silent Spring 2.0? - Gene-Silencing Pesticides Could Devastate Non-Target Species

Friday, 26 March 2021, 1:52 pm
Press Release: GE Free NZ

New RNAi 'gene silencing' pesticides are being developed by Agro-biotec companies to kill insects by “switching off” their essential survival genes. [1] This use of genome technology has the potential to devastate non-target species, such as honeybees and butterflies, and to compromise environmental and human health. [2][3]

The pesticides are the next battlefield for food safety and environmental sustainability. There is clear scientific evidence that they present a new level of complexity and risk.

Gene-Silencing pesticides could modify other species, and concerns of independent scientists must be taken seriously. Regulators must urgently ensure these novel gene-silencing pesticides are regulated for safety.

Agro-biotech industry executives hope RNAi pesticides can remedy the total failure of genetically modified (GM) plants to control weeds and pests. GM plants are designed to tolerate pesticide applications throughout the growing season, without killing the crop. The overuse of these pesticides has caused a resistance in weeds that in the US has devastated farmer’s crops. Tolerance to the insecticide Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) Cry endotoxin in GM plants has also developed in the insects the GM plants were designed to kill. This has not, however, stopped the march to find new ways to kill pests and weeds that overcome this tolerance and resistance. [4]

The development of new gene silencing pesticides comes at the same time as the push by commercial interests for deregulation of products from Gene Editing. Both are threats to the integrity of the food system and the environment.

“The current situation in New Zealand and overseas is that RNAi pesticides are not being regulated as Genetically Engineered organisms. They need to be," says Jon Carapiet, spokesman for GE-Free NZ.

"Far from deregulation of Gene Editing, the regulations need to be strengthened and expanded to include gene silencing pesticides."

The Royal Society has supported relaxing precautionary GE laws and reviewing regulations. This is unreasonable, if new regulations ignore the risks from gene editing and gene silencing pesticides.

It is vital that the scientific community resist the temptation to ignore safety in the haste to commercialise products and profit from intellectual property.

The current status is one of incomplete and inadequate knowledge of unintended genetic changes by novel and experimental gene technologies.

There is potential for a new Silent Spring if we do not regulate these powerful gene technologies.

References:

[1] https://www.ecowatch.com/pesticides-modify-insect-genes-2650992311.html

[2] Mogren and Lundgren (2017), In silico identification of off-target pesticidal dsRNA binding in honey bees (Apis mellifera). PeerJ 5:e4131; DOI 10.7717/peerj.4131

[3] Romeis et al.(2020) Assessing the Risks of Topically Applied dsRNA-Based Products to Non-target Arthropods https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7289159/

[4] Schütte, G., Eckerstorfer, M., Rastelli, V. et al. Herbicide resistance and biodiversity: agronomic and environmental aspects of genetically modified herbicide-resistant plants. Environ Sci Eur 29, 5 (2017). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12302-016-0100-y
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GE Free NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ALSO:

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>



One Year On From Lockdown: New Research From ASB Highlights The Financial Impact Of Covid-19 On Kiwis

An ASB financial wellbeing study which began prior to the nation’s first COVID-19 lockdown has confirmed that Kiwis have weathered the storm, ending up on average financially better off than they were this time last year... More>>


2degrees:Shareholders To Explore Possible IPO

2degrees confirms that its shareholders are exploring the potential listing of 2degrees on the main board of the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in the second half of 2021 or early 2022... More>>



NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>


Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 