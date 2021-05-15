Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

NZ Scientists Warned About Danger Of GE Viruses And Microbes

Saturday, 15 May 2021, 1:30 pm
Press Release: GE Free NZ

New Zealand scientists interviewed on Newshub [1] calling for loosening regulatory controls on Genetic Engineering must heed warnings from overseas, and international standards of regulation need to be strengthened against the risks of genetically engineered (GE) viruses and microbes.

A new report by the Institute for Responsible Technology [2] is an alert for government regulators and scientists that GE technologies like CRISPR* of viruses and microbes urgently requires stronger controls in the US and globally.

This contradicts the views of The Malaghan Institute scientists calling for changes to New Zealand’s Hazardous Substances and New Organisms (HSNO) Act that would exempt regulation of GE techniques like CRISPR for medical trials.

"The need for regulation is increasing with the ease and power of emerging gene technologies. In an emergency like Covid-19 the rules have helped provide safety of vaccines approved for emergency use and trials are continuing. This must not be used to justify deregulation of Gene Editing in food and the wider environment”. said Jon Carapiet, spokesman for GE-Free NZ in Food and Environment

"Regulation is vital for public confidence. The IRT report reveals the need for regulation of GE viruses and microbes in non-medical as well as medical uses."

In New Zealand The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) evaluates all applications for live GE products using the stipulations set out by the HSNO Act. The HSNO Act is an environmental law that is in place to protect the environment from the introduction of unknown risks of pesticides and new organisms.

"This requires applicants to show safety of their products by conducting contained trials, indoors or outdoors, in the New Zealand environment," said Claire Bleakley, president of GE Free NZ in food and environment.

“If the HSNO Act is changed and GE organisms are exempted, the level of pesticide use will increase in both the environment and food crops”.

GE regulatory exemptions are dangerous as they remove the need for proof of safety. Already, in the six years CRISPR technology has existed, research has shown that mutations, unintended effects, and off target effects are common.

New Zealand has had a range of GM field trials on a variety of onion species, brassica, and canola in the last 22 years, all engineered to tolerate either herbicides or produce insecticides. All these have failed due to poor performance, disease susceptibility, and negligence. However, persistence of the GE canola weeds meant that the field trials had to be monitored for 10 years. [3]

AgResearch has trialled GM ryegrass in the US at a cost of $25 million over the last 5 years, but has been left behind. In the meantime, conventionally bred high performance rye grass is being sold in New Zealand with excellent performance outcomes. NZ is leading the research in animal methane reduction in cattle feed trials [4] and cross-bred sheep that produce less methane emissions. [5]

Animal welfare issues also require that outcomes of Gene Editing be regulated. GM Animals have suffered horrifying problems, including sterility and deformities, while viable production of pharmaceutical proteins in the milk has failed. [6]

The International trial in which NZ participated; on the GE drug Pexa Vec, was withdrawn early due to a high level of risks to patient health. [7]

“Clinical trials are important to understand the risks that GE poses,” said Claire Bleakley “It appears that frustration at slow commercialisation and failure of GE organisms to perform in trials is clouding the judgment of GE proponents.”

The Government must ensure that regulation and public consultation on issues that affect the New Zealand public’s wellbeing are enshrined in law.

References:
[1] https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2021/05/revealed-archaic-genetic-modification-law-stifles-progress-on-new-zealand-s-own-covid-19-vaccine.html
[2] https://protectnaturenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/IRT-GMOLegislativeReport-MAY-2021.pdf
[3] https://www.gefree.org.nz/gm-annual-reports/
[4] https://www.stuff.co.nz/environment/climate-news/124130878/farmers-trial-feed-supplement-said-to-cut-methane-from-cows-by-a-third
[5] Sheep lead Methane Research Farmers Weekly 29 April 2021 https://farmersweekly.co.nz/section/sheep-2/view/sheep-lead-methane-research
[6] GE Animals in New Zealand: The first 15 years https://www.gefree.org.nz/assets/pdf/GE-Animals-in-New-Zealand.pdf
[7] https://www.cancertherapyadvisor.com/home/cancer-topics/general-oncology/phase-3-trial-for-oncolytic-viral-therapy-pexa-vec-in-advanced-liver-cancer-terminated-early/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GE Free NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

SEEK NZ Employment Report: April 2021

OVERVIEW OF APRIL 2021: STATE OF THE NATION: April, for the second consecutive month, saw the highest number of jobs ever advertised on seek.co.nz. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 12% m/m. SEEK job ads were ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 