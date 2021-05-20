Te Hono Māori Future & Tech Summit Firmly Focused On Futurity

Leaders from high value food, fibre and technology industries across New Zealand are in New Plymouth this week to share their expertise and inspire future innovators.

More than 170 speakers, guests and taiohi/rangatahi (youth) are attending Te Hono Māori Future & Tech Summit held at the Plymouth International Hotel today and Friday.

Te Hono Steering Committee member and Fomana CEO Wayne Mulligan says the high calibre speakers at the Summit will demonstrate how their research, technology and products are making an impact on the world stage.

“To change the value of our primary industry and to create higher paying jobs, we need to change markets. This Summit illustrates that post-COVID, we have many businesses and young people who are doing just that,” says Wayne.

Taranaki regional development agency Venture Taranaki is proud to partner on this significant Māori food, fibre and technology-focused event says CE Justine Gilliland.

“It’s fantastic to welcome this event to Taranaki along with many of Aotearoa’s leaders in food and fibre for what will be an insightful and thought-provoking line-up.”

“Food and fibre is an area of strength for Taranaki, as well as an area that we are committed to expanding and diversifying, as we look at innovative ways to leverage our existing knowledge and capability and support indigenous practices; there’s a real and genuine alignment for us in welcoming this kaupapa and its delegates,” says Justine.

The Summit will also provide local food, fibre and technology businesses from across the region the opportunity to showcase their products and expertise to those in attendance.

Thirty taiohi will also be attending the event. This as an opportunity to inspire them into a future in food, fibre and technology.

Te Hono Māori Future & Tech Summit is proudly sponsored by AGMARDT, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, The Ministry for Primary Industries, Fomana Capital, NZ Māori Tourism, Venture Taranaki, and Southeast Asia Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence.

Editor’s Note:

Presentations and panel discussions at the Summit will be on topics such as:

• Sir Ian Taylor discussing the New IT (Indigenous Tech);

• Dr Ganesh Nana examines Productivity and what is required to lift living standards and incomes.

• What is Te Hono? – a new 'inclusive model' of sharing knowledge, promoting new learning models and connecting you to global markets. Hono tangata, Hono Whenua, Hono ki te Ao;

• Alex Worker and a panel discussion on plant-based and alternative proteins global shift;

• Business leaders discuss productivity, te taiao and intellectual property;

• KPMG examines the Māori future business game plan;

• Cameron Bagrie and a panel discussion on New Zealand’s economic outlook post-Budget announcement;

• Discussions on how we attract and grow young Māori talent into high value sectors;

• Presentations on growing and investing in capability: the future of food and fibre;

• Here about the model ITI-Nui – how small nations can make targeted big impacts on environmental welfare and human nutrition;

• Along with case studies and panel discussions with Māori business leaders from Taranaki and Whanganui.

