Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Low Pressure Continues To Bring Wind And Heavy Swell

Monday, 24 May 2021, 12:01 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting a deep, slow-moving low northeast of New Zealand which directs a strong, moist southeast flow across the North Island over the next few days.

Although, a ridge of high pressure and cold settled weather lies over the much of the South Island, the east coast of the North Island will see rain, strong winds and in some cases heavy swell.

MetService Severe Weather Watches and Warnings are in force for Gisborne, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Taupo, Taihape and Hawkes Bay. For more details you can go to http://bit.ly/AllWarnings.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee explains “Due to the continuous southeast winds, the swells remain heavy in Hawkes Bay, Gisborne, Bay of Plenty, Coromandel Peninsula and the upper North Island.”

“These swells will peak midweek, with the combination of the king tide expected over the next few days we could see combined waves rising back to around 7-8 metres, potentially causing coastal inundation for parts of the upper North Island,” continued Lee.

You will be able to find information on these swells in our recreational marine forecasts as well as coastal forecasts here http://bit.ly/MarineForecasts.

As the week continues large parts of Aotearoa should remain mostly settled as a ridge of high pressure dominates over much of the country. The South Island especially will see fine weather, apart from areas of low cloud and cold frosty starts.

By the end of the working week the weather will turn, becoming more unsettled as a front approaches the country from the west, but this means the wind and swells will ease for the northeast of New Zealand.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BNZ To Abusers: We See You And We’ll Put A Stop To It

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) announced today that it is cracking down on people sending abusive and inappropriate messages in the reference fields of bank transfers... More>>


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 