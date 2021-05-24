Low Pressure Continues To Bring Wind And Heavy Swell

MetService is forecasting a deep, slow-moving low northeast of New Zealand which directs a strong, moist southeast flow across the North Island over the next few days.

Although, a ridge of high pressure and cold settled weather lies over the much of the South Island, the east coast of the North Island will see rain, strong winds and in some cases heavy swell.

MetService Severe Weather Watches and Warnings are in force for Gisborne, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Taupo, Taihape and Hawkes Bay. For more details you can go to http://bit.ly/AllWarnings.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee explains “Due to the continuous southeast winds, the swells remain heavy in Hawkes Bay, Gisborne, Bay of Plenty, Coromandel Peninsula and the upper North Island.”

“These swells will peak midweek, with the combination of the king tide expected over the next few days we could see combined waves rising back to around 7-8 metres, potentially causing coastal inundation for parts of the upper North Island,” continued Lee.

You will be able to find information on these swells in our recreational marine forecasts as well as coastal forecasts here http://bit.ly/MarineForecasts.

As the week continues large parts of Aotearoa should remain mostly settled as a ridge of high pressure dominates over much of the country. The South Island especially will see fine weather, apart from areas of low cloud and cold frosty starts.

By the end of the working week the weather will turn, becoming more unsettled as a front approaches the country from the west, but this means the wind and swells will ease for the northeast of New Zealand.



