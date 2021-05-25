Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

GNS Science Conduct Trench Work On Rauoterangi Fault

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 12:01 pm
Press Release: GNS Science


GNS Science has conducted a geotechnical study on the Rauoterangi Fault in Feilding in the hope to carbon date the fault line and analyse the risk it poses.

The study has been fully funded by the Earthquake Commission Kōmihana Rūwhenua (EQC), with Manawatū District Council covering some remedial costs. A trench was dug in an area of Rimu Park that has been identified as having surface deformation caused by the fault line.

“Fault trenching provides another means of ground-truthing the work we do. We expect to see some evidence of past fault movements on the trench walls and we’ll also hope to use radiocarbon dating to get a date on any past ruptures,” says Dr Robert Langridge of GNS Science.


The reclassification of the Rauoterangi Fault was announced on Tuesday 9 February by Manawatū District Council, when a GNS Science report was made publicly available to the community. Property owners who were identified as being in a Fault Avoidance Zone (FAZ) received letters from Mayor Helen Worboys advising them of the new information in the report and what this meant for them.

Council was successful in applying for funding from EQC to contract GNS Science to do the trenching work, which Langridge believes will provide more information for residents and the wider community that will be beneficial for future land use and development.

“The results of this work should give us a better handle on the activity of this fault. This information should give us all more confidence about the hazard that the fault poses. After all, there is a hazard there, this work just aims to better characterise it.”

EQC’s Research Manager Dr Natalie Balfour says EQC is very happy to support the Council in their efforts to find out more about the fault.

“Results from the trenching of the Rauoterangi Fault should give the Council and community more detailed information to help make decisions about how to reduce impact from a future earthquake. Knowing more about how the fault behaves, and how often it has ruptured in the past will be very useful for preparing for the future.”

The work at Rimu Park took five days and the carbon dating results of the Rauoterangi Fault are expected to be known in four months’ time.

Rauoterangi Fault Trench Survey video
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GNS Science on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BNZ To Abusers: We See You And We’ll Put A Stop To It

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) announced today that it is cracking down on people sending abusive and inappropriate messages in the reference fields of bank transfers... More>>


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 