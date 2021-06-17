Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Sustainability Strategy With Atlassian

Thursday, 17 June 2021
Aurecon

In Aurecon’s latest Engineering Reimagined episode, Paul Gleeson, Managing Director, Energy, Resources & Water, Aurecon speaks with Jessica Hyman, Head of Sustainability, Atlassian about the role of corporate sustainability, the importance of science-based targets and why progress matters more than perfection when it comes to climate action.

Podcast excerpt:

I came to Atlassian, with sort of this vision of starting the sustainability program. And that didn't happen overnight. It's taken me quite a few years to get this fully up and running in its form that it is now.

But I think what kept me motivated for all of those years, is just this sense at Atlassian, that anything is possible. And I really mean that. It's sort of this progress over perfection, if you have an idea, and you can rally the team around it, you know, there's really nothing stopping you. And that feeling of sort of freedom and creativity, I think is really prevalent in the culture.

A good example of that is starting out at Atlassian. No one even knew what sustainability was or why it would be even moderately important for a company like us. And flash forward, you know, 2019, I'm in New York with Mike Cannon-Brookes at UN Climate week announcing our science-based target.

So to just go from that, you know, no one really knows what sustainability is or why we would take a position on climate to really having the most ambitious climate goal a company could have in a couple of years just shows that sort of energy and momentum in terms of how we can pivot and kind of get things done.

 

