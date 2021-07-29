Mixed Bag For The Weekend

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Thursday, 29 July 2021, 11:45 am
Press Release: MetService

This weekend should remain mainly settled for much of New Zealand, while a front brings rain to the lower South Island and low pressure to the north of Aotearoa brings a few showers to Northland through to the Bay of Plenty.

A ridge of high pressure holds firm over the country today, with the weather expected to be mainly settled for most. While a weak front brings some light rain to the west coast of both the North and South Islands by tonight.

Tomorrow, another front makes its way onto the far south, the warm northerly winds start to strengthen over New Zealand.

Rain spreads northwards with an overrunning signal on Saturday, bringing rain to the western and southern areas of the South Island. MetService Meteorologist Kyle Lee explains “Overrunning is where warm air, laden with moisture is undercut by colder air, resulting in consistent and sometimes heavier rain, in this case for parts of the lower South Island.”

We currently have a Heavy Rain Watch in force for Fiordland and parts of Westland which you can read about here http://bit.ly/AllWarnings.

The warm northerly flow does mean the overnight temperatures during the weekend over much of the South Island and parts of the North Island should increase to above average for this time of year.

“This will result in warm nighttime temperatures compared to the cold nights we usually expect during winter,” said Lee

On Sunday, the front over the South Island slowly makes it way northwards to central New Zealand bringing a few showers there while the rest of the country should remain mainly settled.

Another fast-moving front is expected to sweep across Aotearoa on Monday bringing another bout of unsettled weather to start the working week.

