MDS alumni wins global design award for medical device

Media Design School (MDS) is thrilled to announce Bachelor of Media Design Alumni Rose Norgrove has won the Red Dot Junior Award: Brand and Communication Design 2021 for her innovative medical device that provides blood glucose testing and insulin delivery for Type 1 diabetics.

With roughly 20,000 entries, the Red Dot Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions and the sought-after distinction “Red Dot” has been the revered international seal of outstanding design.

“Type 1 Diabetes affects 26,000 New Zealanders. Every person affected requires a blood sugar reader and an insulin delivery device. But unfortunately, there is no current affordable, all-in-one device that does not impose constant attachment to the user's body,” says Rose Norgrove.

“As a Type 1 Diabetic myself, I have designed ‘Dual’ to resolve all of the pain points I have encountered over the past 12 years. It is a device that combines an insulin pen and a blood glucose meter to calculate the amount of insulin needed. ‘Dual’ is fit for everyday use, providing diabetics with the freedoms of detached devices and benefits of automation. It allows diabetics to live with less equipment, less complications, and more control,” says Rose.

This is because information collected by “Dual” is sent to an app on the user’s mobile phone allowing them to review their glucose levels, patterns and management history. This enables a more intuitive interface and utilises smart analysis and recordings, without adding another device to a user’s bag.

“I am particularly pleased that the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design honoured projects that address current challenges. It is great that, as an award-winner, [Rose] has taken a clear position, assumed responsibility and is raising global awareness of the challenges we face today,” says Prof. Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot.

“It’s so humbling to be recognised by one of the biggest design competitions in the world and goes to show New Zealand designers are up there with the best,” says Rose.

“I’m so proud ‘Dual’ has been recognised with a Red Dot Junior Award. This award is amongst the most prestigious international design awards and is a great achievement for MDS and Rose,” says Jim Murray, Programme Coordinator for Bachelor of Media Design.

Red Dot will host an online celebration for winners on 12 November, followed by physical exhibitions in the Museum of Communication in Berlin and the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany.

