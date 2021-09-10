Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

MBIE funding to develop ‘electroceutical’ treatment

Friday, 10 September 2021, 8:57 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

Bioengineers receive MBIE funding to develop ‘electroceutical’ to treat heart disease

Researchers at the University of Auckland have been awarded over $1 million by MBIE’s Endeavour Fund to develop an implantable medical device that activates nerves to treat heart disease, potentially transforming cardiovascular therapies and the treatment of a range of conditions.

Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death in New Zealand and primary drug treatments have failed to improve statistics in the last ten years.

The MBIE-funded research is jointly led by Dr Daniel McCormick, a principle investigator with the Implantable Devices Group at the Auckland Bioengineering Institute (ABI), and Dr Jesse Ashton, Research Fellow with both the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences (FMHS) and the ABI.

Dr McCormick’s research focuses on creating new implantable devices to treat neurological conditions and heart disease. He has developed several new technologies to enable novel disease treatments including wireless power transfer, stimulation, and blood pressure sensing systems.

Dr Ashton’s research focuses on how the heart’s nervous system controls heart rhythm, with a particular interest in developing methods to modulate nervous system activity in order to treat cardiac arrhythmias in humans.

“After a chance meeting around the coffee machine, we realised we were working towards the same aim, and that we could develop a research project together,” says Dr McCormick.

The research is focussed on the advancement of what are called ‘electroceuticals’, devices that stimulate or block neural activity and which offer an attractive alternative to drug-based therapies for heart disease – they can be more precisely controlled, and also have fewer side effects.

The key challenge facing the development of electroceuticals, they say, is finding a way to limit their effects to the fibres within a nerve that have therapeutic benefits on the target organ.

Their research is focussed particularly on the vagus nerve, the longest nerve of the autonomic nervous system, which runs all the way from the brainstem to the colon, and which carries neural traffic between the brain and the heart, lungs, the gastrointestinal tract, liver, and pancreas and back again. In other words, the vagus nerve is a neural information highway that informs the way many of our organs work.

“The science challenge is limiting stimulation to the subset of fibres within the vagus that have therapeutic benefits on the heart, the very specific fibre bundles which are relatively small and vary between individuals,” says Dr McCormick.

While implantable devices have been designed and used to stimulate nerve function in different organs and for different disorders, they typically involve complex surgery and carry associated risks of side effects.

“Our technology, on the other hand, can be implanted with relative ease in the neck and allows us to pinpoint stimulation to just the nerve fibres going to and from the heart, or another organ of our choice”, says Dr Ashton. “It’s like always hitting the bullseye on a dart board because we can move the bullseye.”

The vagus nerve has a protective and functional role in multiple organs and they expect this research could be harnessed to use neuromodulation to treat a broad array of conditions, including obesity/diabetes, gastrointestinal diseases, and inflammatory disorders.

This project advances research developed with the help of the Hugo Charitable Trust and manufacturing capabilities created in the MBIE Smart Pressure Sensor Programme, and will draw on decades of research done across the ABI and the Medtech CoRE and with national and international collaborators into implantable devices, computer modelling, heart and nerve physiology. This research will also contribute to work within the new Healthy Hearts for Aotearoa New Zealand CoRE addressing inequities in heart health for Māori and Pacific people.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



BusinessNZ: Get Out And Support Local Business At L2

Buy New Zealand Made is urging Kiwis to make up for lost time and support struggling businesses in their region.
"Today’s move down alert levels will be met with a huge sigh of relief for some businesses owners outside Auckland," Executive Director Dane Ambler says... More>>


Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>



SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>



Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand departing in early 2022
Deputy Governor and General Manager Financial Stability Geoff Bascand will leave the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in early 2022. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says Mr Bascand leaves with the Bank’s deep gratitude for his contribution to the Bank and the wider financial system... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 