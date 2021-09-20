How to identify Asbestos in Auckland Properties

One of the biggest blights on the global construction industry is the use of asbestos in the last century. This widespread problem spread its roots across the globe, and unfortunately New Zealand was no exception.

There’s a great reason why asbestos had such a widespread adoption across multiple industries. When it’s use was discovered in the 1930’s, its unique properties were considered to be the pinnacle of material sciences and a complete game changer. Due to its unique fibrous properties, asbestos is a material that not only makes materials significantly stronger without adding weight, but also increases its insulation properties and fire resistance. This made it an ideal inclusion for a range of different applications, from oven mitts and ironing boards, to fireproof blankets and perhaps the most disastrous, building materials.

Asbestos went from being the construction industry's gold standard to one of it’s biggest regrets.

So what exactly is asbestos? Asbestos refers to six naturally occuring silicates. Each of these silicates are made up of thin crystals with each one of their fibres being comprised of microscopic fibres. By adding asbestos to a wide array of building materials, such as concrete, under vinyl tiles and corrugated iron, builders looked to take advantage of increased structural integrity, superior insulation and resistance in both residential and industrial construction projects. The use of asbestos played a major role in the construction industry from the early 1930s all the way through to the late 1980s, at which point the health risks of asbestos were undeniable.

The problem with these microscopic fibres is that they can be released into the atmosphere as tiny particles, undetectable to the human eye, through abrasion and a multitude of other building processes. These particles contaminate the air and surrounding area. If inhaled, they pose a significant hazard to the human respiratory system, not being able to be removed, and potentially causing an irreversible, severe lung condition known as “asbestosis” as well as cancer.

What Are the Different Types of Asbestos?

Asbestos comes in a few different varieties that were used for different purposes.

Chrysotile Asbestos

Chrysotile asbestos is the most commonly used form of asbestos, and is often referred to as “white asbestos”. Its versatility means it was adopted in a wide array of applications. While naturally occurring chrysotile contains trace amounts of amphitle types of asbestos that increases its toxicity, even in isolation its fibers are capable of causing severe, life threatening illness. Some of its applications include:

Adhesives

Cement

Brake PAds

Fireproofing

Drywall

Insulation

Roofing

Vinyl Tiles

Gaskets

Amosite Asbestos

Also known as “brown asbestos”, it is a common form of asbestos often used in the building industry. Exposure to amosite asbestos is linked to inducing a higher risk of cancer when compared to other forms of asbestos. It was commonly used for:

Fire protection

Cement Sheets

Insulation

Roofing Products

Vinyl Tiles

Gaskets

Crocidolite Asbestos

The extremely thin fibres that make up crocidolite asbestos makes it notably dangerous, and is thought to have caused the most deaths in comparison to other types of asbestos. These thin fibres easily lodge into lung tissue, which causes a wealth of respiratory issues and diseases that are irreversible. Crocidolite asbestos was used in:

Ceiling Tiles

Cement Sheets

Fireproofing

Insulation

Acid storage battery casings

Anthophyllite Asbestos

Due to there not being a long history of anthophyllite asbestos in commercial use, it is the rarest form of asbestos that you’re likely to come across. However it was used in certain cases including:

Cement

Insulation

Roofing

Rubber

What Buildings are Likely to Have Asbestos? Where Would it Be Found?

There was a wide window of rime in which the use of asbestos was abundant. While the use of asbestos was at its peak in the 1980s, it still was used in some instances all the way up to the 2000s. If your home or industrial property was built within this era, there is a chance that it may use materials that are contaminated with asbestos.

Here are the most common areas asbestos can be found in residential and commercial buildings. If you are concerned about any of these features in your home or commercial building, it is best to get in contact with the experts at Advance Environmental Services:

Roof



The most common instance of asbestos being used in roofing is in corrugated cement roofs, also known as super six roofing or decramastic roof tiles. If this is the case, there’s a high chance that the gutters and downpipes are also contaminated by asbestos. If you suspect this may be the case with your property, high pressure cleaning should be avoided at all costs.

Exterior Cladding



There are a variety of exterior cladding styles that contain asbestos including flat corrugated, flat sheet and even imitation stone or brick cladding. Stucco cladding is used at times to conceal asbestos cement boards, so take care when removing them.

Gutters, Downpipes, Spouting and Rain Headers



As stated above, downpipes and gutters that accompany super six roofing or decramastic roofs can also be contaminated with asbestos. They usually have a cement-like appearance.

Ceilings



While most people are aware of textured ceilings (often referred to as “popcorn ceilings”) as being a red flag for asbestos contamination, it still pays to keep in mind that ceiling tiles are also a risk factor.

Electrical Meter Boards. Fuses and Fuse Backings



The use of asbestos in electrical meter boards, fuses and fuse backings was commonplace in buildings constructed prior to 1983. If your building falls into this time period and has not been renovated since, it is crucial that you do not attempt to sample or remove it yourself, as you risk both exposure to asbestos as well as an electrical hazard.

Vinyl Floors

Due to the popularity of vinyl floors across New Zealand, it can be extremely difficult to tell whether the vinyl tiles are ones backed with asbestos or woven into the matrix of the vinyl itself until it's too late. When it comes to removing vinyl floors, it is best to get an expert to take a look at it.

There is a range of other features that are potential signs of asbestos contamination, such as water tanks, fire places and even soil. If you suspect your building has asbestos contamination, it is crucial that you do not undertake the removal process on your own accord. Doing so not only runs the risk of you being exposed to potentially deadly levels of asbestos, but also exacerbating the problem and contaminating the area surrounding it. It takes a qualified, highly experienced team equipped with the right tools to get the job done safely. If you are concerned about asbestos contamination, get in contact with the team at Advance Environmental Specialists today!

