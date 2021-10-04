Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Rena - A Decade Of Work By Researchers Illustrates The Impacts Of Overfishing On Delicate Reef Systems

Monday, 4 October 2021, 2:35 pm
Press Release: University of Waikato

This week marks 10 years since the Rena, New Zealand’s worst ecological marine disaster, and while monitoring has shown the amazing capacity of the ocean to recover, researchers say it has also demonstrated the impacts of overfishing delicate reef systems.

University of Waikato Marine Ecologist Dr Phil Ross has done hundreds of dives researching the twisted wreck of the Rena which sits on the Astrolabe Reef (Ōtāiti). He helped gather baseline samples and monitoring data immediately after the ship grounded on 5 October 2011, and he has studied the ecological changes that have occurred over the past decade.

The reef around the wreck was locked down for five years following the disaster and while Dr Ross monitored the physical and chemical impacts of the Rena, he also observed snapper and crayfish populations soar during that time. As soon as access was reopened however, Dr Ross says populations plummeted.

Dr Ross says the reef’s recovery is testament to the $700 million salvage effort of the ship’s owners and the insurance company, the second most expensive in maritime history.

“In the early days, the reef looked like a scrap metal yard, and it was hard to imagine it ever recovering. The physical disturbance was massive, but the work put in by the salvage team, clearing away wreckage and cargo debris created a blank slate on which recovery could occur,” says Dr Ross.

Five years on from the salvage being finished, the recovery of Ōtāiti is largely complete.

“While it has been heartening to observe and be part of that recovery, we also witnessed the ecological impacts of fishing once the salvage exclusion zone was lifted. Crayfish and snapper populations declined really quickly, and kina barrens, an indicator of overfishing, are now widespread,” says Dr Ross.

He says his research adds weight to the creation of the Mōtītī Protection Areas which includes the area around the Rena, enacted by the Government earlier this year. The protection status bans the taking animals or fish from the area.

“I think what we have seen over the last decade should give local fishers, whether they be recreational or commercial, a lot of insight into just how fragile these reef systems are, not just the Astrolabe Reef but all of New Zealand’s reef systems,” says Dr Ross.

The grounding of the Rena turned the eyes of the world on the Bay of Plenty, the disaster at the time visible from satellites in space.

Professor Chris Battershill says the work of University of Waikato researchers was integral not only in the short-term, following the ship’s grounding, but also in developing unique research methods that can be used in future maritime disasters.

Alongside monitoring and management, University of Waikato Researcher Professor Alistair Wilkins also developed a method to “fingerprint” oil from the ship, a vital tool which can now be used to prove the source of environmental impacts in any future events.

The entire body of research has provided invaluable information on both dealing with future maritime disasters to providing solid toxicology limits for New Zealand’s taonga species, including Tuatua which took up oil from the wreck, says Professor Battershill.

The Rena was carrying 1,368 containers and 1,733 tonnes of heavy fuel oil when it grounded. As it broke up over the following days it is estimated 350 tonnes of oil spilled into the sea and many of its containers washed overboard.

“The Rena was the most complex shipwreck in the world. We had heavy fuel oil, plastic debris, heavy metals,hydraulic oils, paint, and dangerous goods all mixed together. There were even 3574 tonnes of milk power lost which was visible by satellite. No information on toxicity of this contaminant soup was out there to help us understand the impacts,” says Professor Battershill.

“Now we have the information, and it's relevant to New Zealand situations,” he says.

A full review including all the research done on the wreck was published in Battershill C, Pilditch C, Ross P, Schiel D Guest eds MV Rena Environmental Effects. 2016 Special Edition. New Zealand Journal of Marine and Freshwater Research 50 (1).

https://sci.waikato.ac.nz/__data/assets/pdf_file/0008/180476/RENA-executive-summary.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Waikato on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>



IRD: GST October Filing Deadline To Be Extended

Taxpayers will have an extra week to file and pay GST and income tax currently due on October 28 this year. This is in response to Inland Revenue's systems shutting down for their final Business Transformation release from 3pm Thursday 21 October until the start of business on Thursday 28 October... More>>


Reserve Bank: Consults On The Future Of Money
“Commercial banks, the wider cash industry and Te Pūtea Matua (the Reserve Bank) need to seize opportunities and innovate to ensure that the cash, money and ways to pay continue to serve New Zealanders’ needs,” says Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby following the release of two issues papers today for public consultation... More>>


Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 