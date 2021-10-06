Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Smart Homes: The Smart Choice For Energy Efficiency

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 6:20 am
Press Release: Juice Electrical

It’s official, the increasing trend towards integrated smart homes means that we’re already living in the future. As AI becomes systematically more complex seemingly by the day, a greater number of items in the average home offer ‘smart’ technological options – TVs with internet access, voice-controlled speakers, automated air purifiers and water filtration systems. Not even that long ago, it was a novelty for a watch to also function as a step counter. Now, barely anyone blinks when someone uses their watch as a phone or to set their home’s thermostat.

From fridges that can order groceries to automated home security monitoring systems, what used to be possible only in science fiction has now become reality. And the ability of ever more of these individual products to communicate with each other has firmly cemented smart homes as the new way of living. For example, it is now very possible to set up a home system where the coffee machine prepares coffee, the lights in the kitchen switch on, and the morning news starts playing over the home speakers all without anyone getting out of bed.

On the surface, such developments clearly indicate a move towards adopting technology that makes human life easier. But there’s a deeper benefit as well – specifically within the realm of energy efficiency. Through the utilisation of smart technology that automates a home’s electrical setup, it is possible to significantly lower a household’s energy footprint. And according to Juice Electrical, the shift to this technology doesn’t even have to be that complicated or costly. From automating timeouts when a room’s not in use to setting lighting requirements according to the task at hand, much of the average home’s electricity usage-related waste can be removed. This trend bodes well not only for a more streamlined future of home functioning, but for helping the planet as well.

