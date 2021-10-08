Fujitsu AI Technology Recommends Exercises Customized To Users' Needs In New Trial

Fujitsu's proprietary sensing technology for real-time quantification of athletes' movements leveraged to support users with personalized health enhancement exercises

Fujitsu started to apply its 3D sensing technology that measures and digitalizes complex human movements in the area of health enhancement in order to analyze users' motions and offer them personalized exercises for improving their health

By encouraging users to engage in healthy exercise on a regular basis, Fujitsu's solution supports physical and mental well-being

The new solution will be demonstrated in cooperation with Sante Gym in Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, where general visitors can test the application to check their body condition and receive personalized improvement suggestions

TOKYO, Oct 8, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu announced the development of a prototype health enhancement solution based on its proprietary AI-powered 3D sensing technology. The new solution will be verified in cooperation with users of Sante Gym(1) in Fukuoka Prefecture (Japan) between October 12 and 31 2021.

This new solution is based on Fujitsu's 3D sensing technology for quantification of athlete's movements and was developed in collaboration with the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) (Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland; Chairman: Morinari Watanabe). The technology been in practical use at international gymnastic competitions since 2019, including the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

Fujitsu's 3D sensing technology enables a marker-less analysis and digitalization of complex human body movements using AI. Users will perform five different poses in front of a webcam, enabling the AI technology to automatically analyze and examine the flexibility and range of motion of their torso. The AI's analysis will allow it to suggest customized exercises to users that can help to enhance their health.

By leveraging its technology to digitalize complex human body movements, Fujitsu strives to offer new solutions to support people's well-being.

Background

Adverse health effects and frailty from physical inactivity have become an increasingly urgent issue in the face of COVID-19 related restrictions and a rapidly ageing society.

Addressing these challenges, Fujitsu has developed a prototype health promotion solution leveraging its 3D sensing technology to measure and digitalize complex human movements. With the new solution, Fujitsu strives to actively support both peoples' physical and mental well-being.

Fujitsu will exhibit the technology at several locations of Sante Gym in Fukuoka Prefecture and set up a demonstration corner for general visitors in order to support the International Gymnastic Federation in their goal to help people to "live a healthy and long life with gymnastics" and to provide various health-related services to its customers.

About the new solution

Users take five different poses instructed by the application in front of a web cam. The AI subsequently applies a "skeleton" to the body data it captures and measures the flexibility and range of movement of each body part, especially that of the hip area. The AI then evaluates the measured data, suggesting users personalized exercises to improve their health.

The poses, evaluation model, and exercises used by the application are based on sport-scientific research results from Professor Koji Kaneoka of the Faculty of Sport Sciences, School of Sport and Sciences of Waseda University.

About the demonstration of the new technology

1. Period: October 12 to 31, 2021

2. Location: Sante Gym (Several locations in Fukuoka Prefecture)

3. Target: Sante Gym visitors

4. Demo flow: Users take five different poses instructed by an application in front of a webcam and then receive suggestions for exercises for improvement based on the evaluation results

5. Duration: Approximately 5 minutes

6. Details: The demonstration shall serve to gather feedback from users regarding their overall experience with the new technology and their satisfaction with the measurement results. Their feedback shall be used to consider a commercialization of this technology and further expand the scope of the technology.

Comments from Dr. Yasunobu Iwasaki, FIG Anti-Doping, Medical and Scientific Commission:

"The policy of the International Gymnastics Federation is that "the industrial revolution of the 21st century starts with sports and healthcare". We thus hope that the skills and technologies we have developed in the fields of gymnastics will help to improve people's health and wellbeing.

Training of the lower back and the lower body is recognized as one of the key factors in preventing frailty of elderly people and can thus help them to live a longer, healthy life. I therefore have high expectations towards Fujitsu's new solution."

Comments from Professor Koji Kaneoka, Orthopedic Surgeon, School of Sport and Sciences of Waseda University:

"Improving the functions of the lower back and torso requires methods that are tailored to individual physical conditions.

This solution combines my research in sports science with Fujitsu's technology to digitize complex human movements and can visualize the state of the user's body and automatically suggest improvements adjusted to the needs of each individual user. As the solution is very easy to use it can help users to regularly check their condition and encourage them to continue their sports activities."

(1) Sante Gym:

Temporary health promotion event held in several locations in Fukuoka Prefecture starting October 18, 2021, during the 2021 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Worlds Championships ? Kitakyushu Championships

Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030. Fujitsu's purpose -- "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation"--is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

