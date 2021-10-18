Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Cawthron Institute Part Of International Collaboration To Develop World’s First Algae-based Local Anaesthetic

Monday, 18 October 2021, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Cawthron Institute

An algae-based pain medication that could improve the care of patients undergoing surgery is now closer to reality thanks to a collaboration between Cawthron Institute and medical researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital (a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital) and Chilean biotech company Proteus.

Cawthron Institute has announced they have developed a reliable and commercially scalable method for producing neosaxitoxin, a potent toxin from the paralytic shellfish toxin family, that can be combined with existing local anaesthetics for use as a local anaesthetic during and after surgery in post-operative patients.

All the local anaesthetics currently on the market are of two chemical classes, amino-amides and amino-esters, and they have changed very little over the past 50 years. Neosaxitoxin is the first member of the class of molecules called site 1 sodium channel blockers to be used in human clinical trials as a local anaesthetic.

Dr Johan Svenson, Cawthron Institute’s Science Leader for Algae and Bioactives research, says this is a globally significant scientific innovation that demonstrates Cawthron Institute’s world leading expertise in algal biotechnology and bioactive compound extraction and purification.

“Cawthron Institute has decades of experience producing compounds from algae for a range of scientific purposes. When we began our collaboration with researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital on the development of a neosaxitoxin-based pain medication, we were confident we could develop a reliable method of production of a high-purity product, even though no other research institute before us had achieved this feat,” Dr Svenson says.

“Producing commercial quantities of algae is a complex business – figuring out how to grow it is challenging enough, but then you still need the capability to extract and purify the bioactive compound, and in the case of neosaxitoxin, there was a chemical conversion step that we have developed and patented to achieve the level of purity required.”

Dr Charles Berde, co-founder of the Pain Treatment Center in the Department of Anesthesiology, Critical Care and Pain Medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital and Professor of Anaesthesia at Harvard Medical School, has been co-leading the development of a neosaxitoxin-based local anaesthetic for over two decades alongside his colleague Dr Daniel Kohane. Dr. Kohane is Director of the Laboratory for Biomaterials and Drug Delivery and Vice Chair for Research in the Department of Anesthesiology, Critical Care and Pain Medicine at Boston Children's Hospital and Professor of Anaesthesia at Harvard Medical School.

“Our motivation to develop this drug was to provide more effective pain relief for both children and adults following surgery. Opioid analgesics produce side-effects and can be addictive, so there is a great interest in developing better non-opioid approaches to pain relief,” Dr. Berde says.

Phase 1 clinical trials have been completed in the U.S. and Europe and showed very good safety and effectiveness in achieving more prolonged duration of local anaesthesia for infiltration and nerve blocks compared to the traditional local anesthetic, bupivacaine.

“The next steps are to take this drug through Phase 2 clinical trials, and although there is always uncertainty during the FDA approval process, we are optimistic about the prospects of neosaxitoxin and hope to see it approved and on the market in the coming years.”

Dr Berde is the keynote speaker at Cawthron Institute’s virtual Annual Thomas Cawthron Memorial Lecture on Tuesday 19 October. His address is open to the public and will live-stream via www.cawthron.live from 5.30pm on Tuesday 19 October.

“I’m very much looking forward to sharing this exciting research with a global audience, particularly those in New Zealand and Australia, and joining Cawthron researchers to talk about our collaboration during the live Q&A session with the audience.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cawthron Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl: The home printer market is broken
Printers are more of a security blanket that a serious aid to productivity. Yet for many people they are not optional.
Even if you don’t feel the urge to squirt ink onto dead trees in order to express yourself, others will insist on printed documents... More>>


Serious Fraud Office: Commences Enquiries Into Allegations Of COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Fraud
The Serious Fraud Office has commenced a number of enquiries into alleged abuse of the Government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy. Director Julie Read said the allegations relate to multiple complex cases of potential fraud that have been referred to the agency following extensive investigations ... More>>



Environment: Preliminary Environmental Data On New Zealand’s Air Quality Released Today

The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ have published the Our air 2021: preliminary data release today. We are currently working to revise the Our air 2021 report to incorporate analysis of the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 air quality guidelines that were released on 23 September 2021... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 