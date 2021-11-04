Showery Days Ahead And The Eastern Wet Weather Gradually Eases

This week’s weather around Aotearoa/New Zealand has been dominated by southeasterly winds, bringing significant rainfall to eastern regions, and cooler temperatures for much of the country. MetService is forecasting that this weather situation remains with us as we go into the weekend, gradually easing as we near the next working week.

MetService Meteorologist Tui McInnes says, “Gisborne Airport received 95mm of rain to 9am today (4 November). This is the second wettest November 9am-9am period of rain since records began in 1937 - the wettest in 60 years!” (For context, Gisborne’s average November rainfall is ~65mm.)

The rainfall in Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay is set to continue through the weekend, as the weather system lingers. However, it is an easing trend. “The cloud and rain clear to start next week as we return to the more typical northwesterly winds,” says McInnes.

Elsewhere in the country, it’s best out west.

Glorious sunshine persists for the West Coast. And it shows, with some towns such as Westport, Greymouth and Hokitika possibly reaching the early 20s for their afternoon temperature.

Central areas can expect showery days with the possibility of some heavy and thundery showers. McInnes explains, “With cold air in the upper atmosphere and spring-time sea breezes, this is a good set-up for afternoon convection, as we call it or in other words the likelihood of a few thunderstorms bubbling up in the afternoons. However, most won’t see a thunderstorm, given the localised and isolated nature. But the risk still exists and being in the right place at the right time, a downpour or hail could change conditions quickly.”

With temperatures heating up again into the weekend, we can all look forward to some warmer days, and just maybe that brief reminder that summer is on the way.

