Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Legend Capital Leads TuringQ's Pre-A Funding

Friday, 12 November 2021, 7:50 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

HONG KONG, Nov 12, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On November 10th, TuringQ, China's first photonic quantum computing company, announced its completion of a pre-A round of financing of several hundred million yuan, led by Legend Capital. The funds will be mainly used for R&D and commercialization of quantum algorithms.

Recent years see global capital's favor to photonic quantum computing, while 2021 has been regarded as the first year of photonic quantum by the industry. Qihui Fan the Managing Director of Legend Capital, said that Legend Capital has been making systematic planning on core technology. Quantum computing will have a profound impact on many industries and even bring disruptive changes in all walks of life. Many startups and large companies have entered into the market, which helps boost the process of quantum computing from the laboratory to the real market. Legend Capital will help TuringQ further expand its leading advantages and promote the practical application and industrialization of photonic quantum computing.

Established in February 2021, TuringQ is committed to the research of quantum information. Through the R&D of lithium niobate on insulator (LNOI) photonic chips and femtosecond laser direct writing technology, the photon chips that enable large-scale photonic circuits integration can be prepared and an optical quantum system with a whole new level of scale and complexity can be built. At present, TuringQ has achieved leading advantages in photonic quantum chips, scientific research-grade photonic quantum computers, photonic quantum measurement and control systems, photonic quantum EDA software, and photonic quantum cloud platforms.

The founder of TuringQ, Professor Xianmin Jin, who graduated from the University of Science and Technology of China, has four-year experience in the photonic quantum chip, quantum computing research and development in the University of Oxford. During the period, he was awarded the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions by the European Union and Wolfson College Fellow. In addition, TuringQ has nearly 150 scientists and engineers from Oxford University, Imperial College, University of California, Berkeley, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Fudan University, etc., with over ten years of experience in the field of photonic quantum information and photonic chips.

After the financing, TuringQ could gather more outstanding scientists and engineers to accelerate the pace of product iteration and application. At the same time, TuringQ can build an open and sustainable quantum computing application industry ecology, empowering various fields, including scientific research and industrial production.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Climate Standards For New Govt Buildings
The Government is rolling out its plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 by requiring that all new non-residential government buildings are climate friendly, Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Privacy Commissioner: Cracks Down On Compliance In Rental Accommodation Sector

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic The Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) has today launched a new compliance monitoring programme to ensure that property managers and agencies are acting in accordance with the Privacy Act... More>>



Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


Statistics NZ: Card Spending Increases In October
New Zealanders spent $645 million (9.5 percent) more on their credit and debit cards in October, compared with last month, Stats NZ said today. “The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 