Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Plant & Food Research And Lincoln University Part Of Game Changing Gene Discovery

Monday, 10 January 2022, 10:18 am
Press Release: Plant and Food Research

Scientists from Plant & Food Research and Lincoln University have contributed knowledge integral to the discovery of a new gene described as a game changer for global agriculture.

The gene allows natural reproduction by cloning in plants, allowing highly desirable traits to be carried through to the next generation rather than lost when the plants reproduce through pollination.

Scientists in New Zealand have been working with scientists in the Netherlands – at research company KeyGene and Wageningen University & Research (WUR) – and Japan – at breeding company Takii – to identify ways to produce plant seeds that are genetically identical to the parent plant.

The research was recently published in the prestigious journal Nature Genetics.

The newly-discovered gene, named PAR, controls parthenogenesis, a process whereby plant egg cells spontaneously grow into embryos without fertilisation. Normally, the PAR gene is triggered by fertilisation, but in plants that reproduce by apomixis – a type of reproduction which does not require fertilisation - the PAR gene switches on spontaneously, so the egg cells are triggered to start dividing into a new embryo.

“Being able to reproduce annual crops by apomixis would be a game-changer for farmers worldwide,” says Plant & Food Research scientist Dr Ross Bicknell. “For subsistence farmers in particular this would be revolutionary. Instead of always having to buy seed they would now be able to save their own and use it to grow plants with the same elite characteristics year on year without losing quality. That’s why this has the potential to be a truly empowering technology, giving autonomy to people who have the least.”

“Currently, creating seed for an annual plant, such as wheat or rice, requires pollination. As each seed combines genetic characteristics from two parent plants, no two seedlings are the same. Or to put it another way, only a very small number of plants in a field of wheat are the very, very best. Now imagine being able to produce a whole crop made up of just those elite individuals. Cloning is not actually an unusual idea, we already use it for things like fruit trees, grapes and strawberries, but this will bring the advantages of cloning to the crops that support humanity – and that really would be a game changer for agriculture,” Dr Bicknell says.

Plants that naturally reproduce by apomixis were found to have a transposon (a small piece of DNA that can jump around the plant DNA) in the promoter of the PAR gene. The promoter is the part of a gene which regulates that gene’s activity.

“It is very interesting to see a transposon involved in such a key process in two independent species,” said Lincoln University’s Associate Professor Chris Winefield. “Transposons are often proposed to be involved in evolution of plants and animals so to see a transposon driving a key process such as apomixis is very exciting”.

Researchers at KeyGene have already started researching whether the PAR gene can cause parthenogenesis in plants that do not normally reproduce by apomixis, such as lettuce and sunflower, to further understand how this gene could be used in crop plant breeding.

The New Zealand scientists started studying parthenogenesis about 25 years ago in hawkweed, a plant that was once studied extensively by Gregor Mendel, the grandfather of genetics. This research is now combined with similar research in dandelion in the Netherlands. Together with the DIP gene, which ensures that the number of chromosomes is not halved during the formation of egg cells, and which was discovered previously by KeyGene, the PAR gene generates apomixis.

Note: For perennial crops, such as kiwifruit and apple, new plants are already cloned by taking a graft from a parent plant, which retains the parent’s characteristics in the new individual.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Plant and Food Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


The Warehouse: Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ
The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad... More>>


Air New Zealand: International Border Re-opening Delay Results In Flight Cancellations
Following the New Zealand government’s announcement delaying the start of non-MIQ travel, Air New Zealand will cancel around 120 services through to the end of February... More>>


DoC: Makes Marine Species And Habitat Maps Accessible For Everybody
The Department of Conservation has made public more than 300 marine data layers and an interactive map tool to visualise, analyse, and download them... More>>



ComCom: Statement Of Issues Released For Ampol / Z Clearance Application
The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Ampol Limited (Ampol) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Z Energy Limited (Z), subject to an undertaking from Ampol to sell its Gull business either by a trade sale or an IPO... More>>

Kea Aerospace: Achieves Longest Endurance UAV Flight In New Zealand

On Sunday 19th December Kea Aerospace has recorded the longest known flight for an unmanned aircraft in New Zealand, in an electric-powered flight above Kaitōrete, near Christchurch... More>>


Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings Against Alleged International Freight Forwarding Cartels
The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings in the High Court against two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited (Mondiale) and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited (Oceanbridge), and four individuals associated with the companies, alleging each company entered into and gave effect to cartel agreements... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 