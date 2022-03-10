Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Potentially Significant Weather On The Way

Thursday, 10 March 2022, 12:05 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 10 - Monday 14 March

A run of the mill front zooms up the West Coast on Friday but it’s a low-pressure system from the northeast that MetService is monitoring extra closely as it has the potential to bring a long period of rain to eastern parts of the North Island from Sunday onwards.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris explains, “There is some uncertainty as to where exactly the low-pressure centre will be situated late in the weekend – however there are good indications that this system brings the potential for persistent rain with embedded heavy falls. There’s a risk that parts of Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne will record a month’s worth of rain between Sunday and Tuesday, and it potentially doesn’t end there. This amount of rain would cause disruption and if models keep on the current track, then expert meteorologists at MetService will be issuing Severe Weather forecasts closer to the time.”

Strong south to southeast winds are also forecast to accompany the system but these are more dependent on the position and depth of the low pressure centre.

“This is a weather event to keep an eye on developments over the weekend as there is the possibility other regions could be impacted as we move further into next week,” warns Ferris.

Before we get there though, to end this week, we have a more typical frontal system move up the West Coast on Friday bringing rain and strong northerly winds. The ranges of Westland south of Otira have an Orange Warning for Heavy Rain in force between midday and midnight Friday. Watches for Heavy Rain and Strong winds are also in force for surrounding areas. The front hardly makes an impact on the North Island. Most places will see some settled weather between now and the end of the weekend so start your planning at metservice.com

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FMA: Directs Simplicity To Remove Misleading Advertising And Improve Compliance Processes
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Simplicity NZ Limited to remove advertising materials that breached fair dealing provisions¹, and ensure future advertising is compliant.
The FMA direction relates to Simplicity’s ‘All Greys’ advertising campaign... More>>


Government: Consumers To Benefit From A More Competitive Retail Grocery Market
New Zealanders will soon benefit from a much more competitive grocery sector as a result of market study findings unveiled by the Commerce Commission today. “The report is clear: competition in the retail grocery sector is not working. Consumers could get better prices, range and quality if action is taken... More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Building Activity Bounces Back In December 2021
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 8.9 percent in the December 2021 quarter, compared with the September 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Residential building activity rose 5.2 percent in the December 2021 quarter, while non-residential building activity rose 16 percent... More>>




National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


Revenge Travel: As Kiwis Return Home, 100+ Countries Open To NZ Travellers
Almost two years after the border closed, 900 New Zealanders from around the globe are expected to touch down at Auckland Airport tomorrow to waiting friends and family. At the same time, Kiwi travellers will be able to make up for lost time with around 120 overseas destinations now open to eligible New Zealand travellers... More>>


MIA: February 2022 New Vehicle Registrations Remain Strong
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2022 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,551 were 0.5% up on February 2021. Year to date the market is down 1.2% (316 units) compared to the first two months of 2021... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 