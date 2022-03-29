NortonLifeLockUnveilsNorton AntiTrackTo Help Protect Consumers From Online Tracking

New app and browser extension helps prevent websites from tracking and profiling users in ways normal private browsers and VPNs don’t

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – 29 March 2022 – NortonLifeLock , a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced the release of an all-new privacy offering, Norton™ AntiTrack in New Zealand. With third party companies and websites tracking consumers’ online searches and collecting their personal data, with Norton AntiTrack they have more control on whether they leave behind a digital footprint.

Norton AntiTrack is a new app and browser extension for Windows PCs to help consumers take control of their online privacy and keep their data private. Norton AntiTrack helps to obscure consumers identity from tracking and fingerprinting attempts, with anti-fingerprinting technology, returning randomised dummy data back to the sites visited without sacrificing their PC’s speed or interrupting their browsing experience.

"As people spend more time online than ever before, we're seeing increasing interest in how to protect online privacy. Yet, despite many of the online privacy tools available, most companies can still identify us via unique characteristics that create a fingerprint. In fact, the largest trackers know about 50 percent of browsing history for nearly all online users*," said Darren Shou, head of technology, NortonLifeLock. "With Norton AntiTrack, we're delivering new ways to help put control back in the hands of consumers so they can help protect their online privacy."

Consumers are being tracked online every day. With every website visited, consumers leave a digital trail of personal data, pulled together from cookies, fingerprinting and profiling technology. This data can be used in different ways, from improving user experience, to tailored advertising and targeted information, with the aim of influencing the online experience and even potentially, personal views. It can even be aggregated with other data to create an in-depth profile of an individual’s online interests.

Norton AntiTrack allows consumers to view and track third party attempts to gather their data, which means they can remain in control and informed about the tracking attempts that have been blocked. The user-friendly dashboard also allows consumers to choose if they wish to be tracked by third parties on a particular site.

Norton AntiTrack goes beyond normal private browsers or VPNs, helping prevent the profiling of consumers in ways that other tools don’t. Discover the key features:

Anti-Fingerprinting Capabilities: Masks users' unique identifiers including their IP address, location, device and operating system, font size, screen resolution and more, helping prevent companies from creating a digital 'fingerprint' profile of the user to track and profile them.

Masks users' unique identifiers including their IP address, location, device and operating system, font size, screen resolution and more, helping prevent companies from creating a digital 'fingerprint' profile of the user to track and profile them. Tracker Cookie Blocking: Helps block cookies that attempt to track browsing history and collect personal information.

Helps block cookies that attempt to track browsing history and collect personal information. Faster Browsing: By helping block trackers before the webpage starts to load, it means webpages are enabled to load faster

By helping block trackers before the webpage starts to load, it means webpages are enabled to load faster Tracking Dashboard:Offers visibility and insights on third-party tracking attempts and ranks them by level of concern.

Norton AntiTrack is available on Windows 10 (excluding Windows 10 in S mode and Windows running on ARM processor), supporting Google Chrome, Mozilla FireFox and Microsoft Edge browsers.

Pricing at $69.99 per year as of date of media release

To learn more about NortonLifeLock's online privacy offerings and how to bolster your Cyber Safety, visit theNorton Internet Security Center.

*Research study conducted by Norton Labs. The complete results of the study will be presented at the 31st USENIX Security Syposium August 2022. Related blog post here: Do you know how much trackers know about you? | NortonLifeLock Blogs

Norton AntiTrack is compatible with Windows PCs, Microsoft Windows 10 (all versions except Windows 10 in S mode, and Windows 10 with ARM processors).

