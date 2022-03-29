Simon Lucas, PHEV Sales, Service, And Maintenance Experts

The advancement in automotive technology moves at an incredibly fast pace. Every year that ticks by, vehicles of all shapes and sizes are becoming smarter, safer, more efficient, and more powerful. While this is true across the broad spectrum of vehicular technology, there's no doubt that electric vehicle technology has been a particularly exciting area of development.

With each passing day, it's becoming easier to envision an all-electric future for the cars on our roads.

Mitsubishi has been a key player in the electric vehicle market since the early days, and they continue to lead the pack in innovation with their PHEV technology. As early innovators, they have continued to improve and evolve their PHEV technology with every new iteration improving on the last. In their present state, traditional combustion engine vehicles are becoming harder and harder to justify over a PHEV. Choosing to go electrically powered used to require compromising on performance, price and driving range. This is no longer the case - for most consumers, a PHEV just makes sense.

The Benefits of Owning a PHEV

One of the main stumbling blocks for people looking to buy an electric vehicle is their driving range limitations. This concern is so common it has coined its very own term - "range anxiety". Range anxiety refers to the fear of running out of electric charge before reaching your destination, leaving you stranded on the side of the road.

PHEVs elegantly solve this problem. By relying mainly on their electric motors, they provide the ability for drivers to achieve their day-to-day commute purely off their battery power. However, PHEVs do have a trick up their sleeve that separates them from a fully electric vehicle - they are able to support their electric-powered motors with a combustion engine. This means that they are capable of driving in full-electric mode (EV mode), with the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and Eclipse PHEV providing 84km and 55km EV range respectively, while also being able to run in parallel with the combustion engine which provides incredible fuel economy while having a combined range of 800km and 660km respectively.

This allows drivers to have all the cost-saving benefits of a full EV while removing the negatives associated with a purely battery-powered car. Mitsubishi's range of PHEVs can be charged from a standard NZ home power outlet, meaning it's just a matter of plugging it in overnight so that it's ready to go the next day. If you need a quicker charge, they can also be charged at a Fast Charge station, providing an 80% charge in 20-25minutes. Battery power is also reclaimed when running the combustion engine and braking.

Combine this with the low emissions from Mitsubishi's PHEV range and the lower lifetime maintenance cost of PHEVs when compared to traditional combustion engines and EVs, and all the benefits of PHEVs continue to pile up.

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi Are Auckland's Experts on PHEVs

With Mitsubishi’s impressive pedigree with electric vehicle technology, Simon Lucas Mitsubishi has been on the cutting edge of PHEVs for years. In that time, their entire spectrum of staff, from sales and customer support to repair and maintenance have developed in-depth expertise on the subject. Their team is passionate about PHEVs and is always happy to answer any questions you may have about their benefits, operation and cost. Simon Lucas Mitsubishi prides itself on its award-winning service, and that service extends to providing their customers with knowledge surrounding PHEVs, and whether they are the right choice for them. If you're looking for a car that is economical, environmentally friendly, and provides excellent performance, a PHEV from Simon Lucas Mitsubishi may be the perfect choice. With the ever-growing popularity of electric vehicles in New Zealand, it's important to have a dealership that knows their stuff when it comes to these vehicles.

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi have your PHEV fully covered by their extensive Service Center, including repairs, maintenance or inspection services.

Mitsubishi’s Diamond Advantage Warranty

With experience comes confidence. As innovators in the electric vehicle space, Mitsubishi has spent time developing and fine-tuning the incredible technology that drives its PHEV range. This meticulous testing and development allow Simon Lucas Mitsubishi the ability to stand confidently behind the Mitsubishi PHEV range. But that's not just a figure of speech - Simon Lucas Mitsubishi is able to offer New Zealand's best new car warranty on the Next Generation Outlander PHEV and 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV, the Mitsubishi Diamond Advantage 5/10-year warranty. This includes a 5 year / 130,000km new vehicle warranty, as well as a 10 year / 160,000km powertrain warranty. The powertrain refers to the engine, transmission, and all of the ancillaries that make them run - meaning that if anything goes wrong with any of these, Mitsubishi has you covered. Furthermore, the latest Outlander PHEV and Eclipse Cross PHEV also have an 8-year / 160,000km warranty specific to the drive Li-ion battery. Add 5 years of premium roadside assistance and Simon Lucas Mitsubishi's award-winning customer service, driving away in a new Mitsubishi with peace of mind that everything is covered has never been easier.

This incredible warranty is just another way that Simon Lucas Mitsubishi demonstrates its commitment to providing Kiwis with the best electric vehicle experience possible.

If you're looking for a PHEV or any other kind of Mitsubishi vehicle, Simon Lucas Mitsubishi is the place to go. With years of experience in the automotive industry, their team can give you expert advice on the best PHEV for your needs and budget. They also offer top-notch sales and service, as well as maintenance and repairs, so you can be sure your car will always run at its best. Head to the

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi website to book a test drive, or visit their North Shore showroom today and let them help you find the perfect Mitsubishi PHEV for you.

