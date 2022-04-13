Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Understanding Why Our Giant Glaciers Disappeared In The Past Gives Clues To The Future

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 4:01 pm
Press Release: NIWA

An international team of climate scientists is working in North Canterbury to try to understand the reasons why giant glaciers disappeared thousands of years ago.

Massive pre-historic glaciers once stood on the banks of Lake Tennyson, North Canterbury. But they no longer exist today.

As glaciers retreat, they leave behind clues to their age in the form of sediment and boulders dropped by the ice as it melts. Called moraines, these piles of debris give us critical insights into Aotearoa New Zealand’s climate history.

Researchers from NIWA, Victoria University of Wellington, University of Maine, Lincoln University and GNS Science are studying the moraines around Lake Tennyson to work out why and when the glaciers disappeared.

Climate scientist Dr Andrew Lorrey is leading the work for NIWA. "We need to understand the changes that we see in this landscape that happened millennia ago, because from the chronologies that are emerging, it looks like this landscape changed really, really fast."

The work involves a combination of mapping with drones and LIDAR linked with cosmogenic isotope dating of boulders. This effort builds a picture of landscape evolution and shows when the glaciers were present and how they retreated over millennia.

"We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to date those glacial landforms. We take a sample of a boulder that was dropped off by the ice in a moraine, do the chemistry on it and it tells us how long that boulder has been exposed to the atmosphere."

Dr Lorrey says understanding how and when the landscape changed in the past gives us important clues to what to expect in the future.

"We’ve got to understand that rapid change - and add to that what we understand about anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions and what that does to the physical climate system. Put those two things together, you’ll have a stronger understanding of where we’re going in the future."

This work is profiled in a new video released by NIWA today: https://vimeo.com/558876543/d63f762aae

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>


Statistics: Highest Annual Food Price Increase In Over 10 Years
Food prices were 7.6 percent higher in March 2022 compared with March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Provisional Authorisation Granted For News Publishers’ Association To Engage In Collective Bargaining With Meta & Google
The Commerce Commission has provisionally authorised the News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand to collectively negotiate with Meta and Google... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 