Ministry Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions

Wednesday, 20 April 2022, 10:14 am
Ministry for the Environment

The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions.

New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets. It will provide a comprehensive look at actions everyone can take to reduce environmental impacts from greenhouse gas emissions.

Measuring Emissions: a guide for organisations is an important tool to help organisations to act on climate change. The guide provides information on how to produce an inventory, what data is needed to work out emissions and other helpful workbooks and reporting examples.

The updated guide is relevant to participants in the Government’s carbon neutral programme. It uses data from the New Zealand Greenhouse Gas Inventory 1990-2020 as well as directly from sources such as Air New Zealand, KiwiRail and BRANZ.

The 2022 guide includes significant updates to domestic air travel and working from home emissions factors.

Updating the guidance regularly ensures emission factor data is appropriate to each reporting year that organisations and agencies report under. Most of the data is for the 2020 calendar year.

