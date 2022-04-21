Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Zealand Partnership Increases Geothermal Presence In Japan

Thursday, 21 April 2022, 3:48 pm
Press Release: GNS Science

GNS Science and Geo40 have today announced a geothermal coalition which will see them establish a physical presence in Tokyo. The move to open an office in Japan demonstrates the strength of New Zealand’s expertise in the geothermal space, and builds on GNS Science’s long-standing partnerships in Japan.

GNS Science chief executive Ian Simpson says GNS has operated in Japan for more than 30 years, building many great partnerships and friendships with representatives and universities in the energy and hazard monitoring sectors.

“Our Japanese partners greatly value New Zealand’s geothermal expertise, and each country has a shared respect for each other’s scientific knowledge and experience.

“New Zealand shares many similarities to Japan, including a shared vision for zero carbon economies, which is driving strong investment in renewable energy in Japan, including 60 new geothermal power stations planned,” says Ian.

“More renewable electricity being produced means less fossil fuel consumption, which helps address rising global greenhouse gas emissions.”

The agreement will employ a Japan-based country manager to grow and develop geothermal business opportunities, and to form partnerships with larger geothermal operators, owners, investors, researchers and consultants.

They will represent the interests of the geothermal coalition, which includes New Zealand geothermal innovation company Geo40, which has developed the world’s first commercial-scale plant to recover high-value silica. Silica is used in everything from papermaking to permeation grouting to low-carbon concrete.

“In the future Geo40’s technology could also help sustainably source low-carbon lithium for electric transport,” says Ian.

Geo40 CEO John Worth noted that it was excited by the potential to contribute to Japan’s decarbonisation efforts. “We see real potential in Japan as it embraces geothermal generation development.”

The initiative will operate under co-investment model. Half of the cost is being met by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise’s International Growth Fund with the remainder coming from the GNS Science and Geo40 geothermal coalition.

“The coalition has expertise that can make Japanese geothermal power stations produce significantly more electricity more efficiently, reduce or eliminate the small amount of emissions from geothermal generation, and extract value out of by-products.

“Not only does the coalition’s research and expertise provide value for global geothermal customers, it helps ensure energy resilience, affordability and sustainability.” says Ian.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from GNS Science on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Ministry for the Environment: Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions
The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions. New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets... More>>



Maritime Union: Statement On Auckland Port Death
Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the death of an Auckland port worker is a tragedy that will be devastating for family and workmates... More>>



Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 