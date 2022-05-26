$2.4m Boost To Advance R&D: Super Microscope Open For Business At Flinders University

A powerful new microscope has been commissioned at Flinders University as part of a national strategy to provide researchers and industry with the latest techniques to develop the next generation of materials and products.

Mining, space, advanced manufacturing, energy, defence, quantum devices and other R&D is invited to register to use Australia's first $2.4 million Photoemission Electron Microscope (PEEM) newly installed at the Flinders Microscopy and Microanalysis lab, Bedford Park.

Flinders University's Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) Professor Robert Saint says the facility provides resolutions to the nanometre, detailing structural, morphological, electronic and chemical properties of a wide range of materials.

“This Microscopy Australia facility, co-funded by the National Collaborative Research Infrastructure Strategy, is part of an extensive, sophisticated plan to support innovation and advancement in Australia’s challenging research future,” says Professor Saint.

SA's Chief Scientist Professor Caroline McMillen will be among special guests to get a sneak peek of the new Photoemission Electron Microscopy (PEEM) at Flinders Microscopy and Microanalysis this week (Friday 27 May 2022).

"This amazing new facility is designed for current and future Australian research priorities across many industries, which can benefit from using this diverse and powerful technique," says Flinders Microscopy and Microanalysis director Professor Sarah Harmer, picture attached.

The Microscopy Australia PEEM facility has been co-funded by Flinders University, the South Australian State Government and the Federal Government under the National Collaborative Research Infrastructure Strategy.

It will be unveiled by the CEO of Microscopy Australia Professor Julie Cairney at the Sir Eric Neal Building at Flinders University, Bedford Park campus at 10am on Friday 27 May.

For more information go to Flinders Microscopy and Microanalysis

