The 20th CIEP: Serving Scientific And Technological Innovation And Promoting Exchange

Sunday, 5 June 2022, 5:11 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

SHENZHEN, CHINA, June 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 20th Conference on International Exchange of Professionals (CIEP 2022) opened online on May 26, kicking-off with the Shenzhen Forum and a theme of "Accelerate the Building of Talent Centers and Global Innovation Hubs"

Following the concept of innovation as its primary resource, and establishing a strategy of innovation-led development, China is creating a favorable atmosphere of 'Pooling global talent and innovation, to best use', said Wang Zhigang, China's Minister of Science and Technology, in the opening keynote speech.

China upholds globalization, and has established scientific and technological cooperation with more than 160 countries and regions worldwide, while participating in more than 200 international organizations and multilateral agreements, Wang said.

Committed to further opening up its science and technology sector with a broader vision and more pragmatic measures, China will continue building international scientific programs and facilitating communication on innovative strategies.

China is actively building an international science and technology platform, joining hands with global researchers, and promoting the exchange of global talent in all fields, and at all levels, said Wang,

CIEP 2022 continues to promote mutually beneficial international scientific and technological cooperation and facilitate the exchange of worldwide talent, providing fertile grounds for collaboration and a stage for innovative talent from around the world.

Already an exhibition and trade fair for international scientific and technological achievement and international talent exchange, CIEP is also an important platform and well-known brand for gathering global talent. This year's CIEP has set up online services including a "Virtual Exhibition Hall", "Project Cooperation" and "Online Recruiting".

CIEP aims to provide a comprehensive platform for staging scientific and technologic activities, forums, discussions and international matchmaking as an online exchange for globally innovative scientific talent.

