Not Quite Finished With Winter Yet

MetService is forecasting a wet, windy and cloudy start to the week across the North Island as an area of low-pressure barrels across from the west, even bringing some snow for the higher parts in the east overnight. For the South Island, cold air spreads northwards bringing a scattering of showers, with a distinctly wintry feel to them. While the worst of the weather sharply clears away to the east, temperatures this week will remain cooler than we’ve seen recently.

MetService has issued a series of Severe Weather Watches for strong winds and heavy rain for parts of the North Island. A Severe Weather Warning has also been issued for heavy rain in Northland.

MetService meteorologist John Law says, “Heavy rain moves back in across the north of the country but while these rainfall totals are not as high as we’ve seen recently through Northland, it could bring some localised flooding or slips.”

Winds are set to increase again this evening, especially for places like Taranaki and the eastern parts of the Bay of Plenty. “It will be a windy night for places like New Plymouth, with gusts potentially as high as 120km/h. There will be some strong southwesterlies across Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland tonight, athough they aren’t expected to be as high.”

Cold air spreading northwards across the country will be turning the showers of the South Island to snow, especially for the likes of Southland and Otago but it will be the ranges of the North Island that are likely to see the largest amounts of snowfall overnight tonight and early Tuesday morning.

“There will be some snow showers down to almost sea level in the South Island but it will be the combination of moisture and cold air across the North Island which is likely to produce the greatest volumes” says Law.

“A Severe Weather Warning for heavy snow has been issued for the easten and central ranges of the North Island. While the snow is likely to be above 500 metres this will be low enough to have an impact of the Desert Road, the Napier - Taupō Road and even the Remutaka Road.”

Waka Kotahi National Journey Manager, Helen Harris, says everyone needs to remain prepared for winter driving conditions, despite the move to spring earlier this month.

“Road closures due to the weather are possible, even as we move into the traditionally warmer, drier months. Plan ahead, allow extra time for your journeys and drive to the road and weather conditions. Maintain a greater following distance between your vehicle and the one in front, slow down and be prepared for unexpected hazards. "

Anyone who needs to travel can visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up to date information on road conditions, closures, detours, road works, traffic and delays.

After the active weather on Monday there will be a few more settled days to come for the middle of the week. “We’ve a lot of weather about at the moment and while there are a few settled days to come it’s always worth keeping an eye on the forecast for the end of the week,” says Law.

