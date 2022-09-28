Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Eviation’s Alice Achieves Milestone With First Flight Of All-Electric Aircraft

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 9:55 am
Press Release: Eviation

Eviation Aircraft, a US-based manufacturer of all-electric aircraft majority-owned by Clermont, made history this morning by completing the first flight of its zero-emission “Alice” aircraft. Alice is an all-electric aircraft that produces no carbon emissions, significantly reduces noise, and costs a fraction to operate per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops.

This marks a milestone in sustainable aviation especially as the industry faces increasing pressure to reduce its carbon footprint amid the wider climate crisis. Electric aircraft will make regional travel more economically and environmentally sustainable for businesses and consumers. This new generation of aircraft also has the power to transform communities by opening up short-haul routes that were not previously financially viable.

The founder of Clermont and a fellow New Zealander, Mr Richard Chandler was on the tarmac to congratulate the pilot on landing.

