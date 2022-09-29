Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

NEC Launches North American Innovation Hub For Open RAN

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 7:23 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Blue Danube Systems becomes NEC Advanced Networks - serving growing global demand for Open RAN solutions

TOKYO, Sept 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has created a North American 5G innovation unit in New Providence, New Jersey, to expand product development and cater to the growing global demand for Open RAN solutions. The new entity, NEC Advanced Networks, was born out of the company's recent acquisition of Blue Danube Systems, Inc., and provides a critical base of operations for the company's product innovations and solutions delivery activities.

NEC Advanced Networks is led by Rahul Chandra, a longtime technology and business development leader in the telecommunications industry. "We know that the demand for Open RAN-compliant networks and solutions is going to continue growing," Chandra said. "We have aggressive plans to deliver Open RAN solutions all over the world - and bulking up our presence in North America helps customers by increasing our footprint in the Western Hemisphere and expanding our reach by leveraging the robust talent pool at our disposal."

Using the former Blue Danube resources to create a center of innovation and product development is an important advancement as NEC continues its push for Open RAN 5G solutions built on multi-vendor ecosystems. NEC Advanced Networks will drive developments in the Radio Unit business, at first, with a focus on spectrum optimization and AI/ML-based massive MIMO products. These are areas of significant expertise within the existing team. This hub expands NEC's capabilities and will be a focal point for future expansion as the market matures.

Chandra continued, "Adding resources in the Eastern US helps us serve our customers better and work closely with our ecosystem partners. It also provides us a stable platform to build from as demand for Open RAN-compliant products and solutions grows exponentially over the coming years."

Mayuko Tatewaki, NEC's senior vice president for 5G strategy and business, said, "NEC aims to be a global leader in Open RAN 5G and we've recently made significant progress, building off several important project wins with Tier 1 operators in Europe, including key achievements with Orange and VMO2."

Tatewaki continued, "As the Open RAN market rapidly grows, we need to expand our presence to achieve global goals. The industry shift to Open RAN is a large undertaking - given our focus on providing solutions and system integration services, creating a home base for Open RAN 5G resources in the US will help us better serve the global market."

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BusinessNZ: NZ Economy: Caution Signs Ahead
The latest BusinessNZ Planning Forecast reveals a subdued 24 months of economic growth ahead, despite recent improved signs of activity.
The forecast for the September 2022 quarter shows there is still plenty of risk both at home and abroad... More>>



CTU: Launches Its Consultation On An Economic Development Strategy For New Zealand
NZCTU Economist Craig Renney said “We’re arriving at a turning point in New Zealand’s economic history. We need a new economic strategy that reflects our collective goals and aspirations... More>>



Commerce Commission: THL Cleared To Acquire Apollo Subject To Divestment
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for THL Group (Australia) Pty Limited (THL), a subsidiary of Tourism Holdings Limited, to acquire 100% of the shares in Apollo Tourism & Leisure Limited (Apollo) (Proposed Acquisition)... More>>



FMA: MBIE Releases Consultations On Regulations And Fees For Conduct Of Financial Institutions Regime
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko notes two consultations by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on incentives regulations and proposed licensing fees... More>>

LAWA: Scientists Release Monitoring Results For 1,727 River And Lake Sites Across New Zealand
The health of monitored freshwater sites across New Zealand and how it is changing over time has been revealed by the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project today. LAWA Lake Science Lead Dr Jane Groom said everyone can freely check the results of freshwater monitoring in their region... More>>


Banking Ombudsman: Frustration Over Cancelling Recurring Payments Prompts Guide Update
The Banking Ombudsman Scheme says more people using debit or credit cards for recurring payments for online subscriptions are experiencing difficulty cancelling payments, prompting it to update its guide on credit and debit cards... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 