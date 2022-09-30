Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Better For Climate Does Not Mean Sacrificing Quality: New Findings

Friday, 30 September 2022, 11:19 am
Press Release: AgResearch

Farmed animals bred for less impact on the climate are as healthy and produce meat quality just as good, if not better, newly published results of long-running research suggest.

New Zealand has been a world leader in the recent development of breeding sheep that belch out less methane – a relatively short-lived but potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. The progress stems from more than a decade of research by AgResearch scientists - supported by the industry through the Pastoral Greenhouse Gas Research Consortium (PGgRc) and Beef + Lamb New Zealand Genetics, and the government via the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre (NZAGRC) - proving that some sheep naturally emit less methane as a product of their digestion, and that this trait can be bred for and passed down through generations.

After three generations of breeding, the lowest emitting sheep in a research flock produced close to 13 per cent less methane than the highest emitters, per kilogram of feed eaten. However, questions have remained about whether this low methane trait means sacrifices for the health or quality of the animals, including quality of the meat that is derived for export around the world. AgResearch senior scientist Suzanne Rowe says research now published in a series of papers available here - https://www.frontiersin.org/research-topics/24065/reducing-the-environmental-footprint-of-livestock-through-genomic-selection#articles - provides a valuable insight into what the implications for breeding for lower methane are.

“Once we knew we could breed for less methane, we set about determining what the impact on the animal might be from birth through to parenthood,” Dr Rowe says.

“The work was carried out in flocks across New Zealand using thousands of measures over several years to demonstrate that low methane emissions can be included into breeding goals without sacrificing other key health and performance traits.”

“What we have found is that breeding for lower methane, and the physiological changes we see in these lower emitting animals, do not negatively affect meat quality or those things meat producers are looking for in the animal carcass. The story has some complex biology behind it as we saw that low-emitting animals have different eating behaviours, tending to be grazers rather than gorgers - eating more feed than their high-emitting counterparts, even though the high emitters had bigger stomachs. This ‘little and often’ approach seems to favour laying down muscle instead of fat under the skin, whilst keeping the healthy fats that provide flavour, so meat quality is retained along with the reduced emissions.”

“We think the low-emitting animals may in fact have even greater economic value through decreased fat and increased meat yields.”

“This is critical because farmers need to know that if they are committing to breeding their animals for lower methane, that they are not going to go backwards in their productivity and earnings. This knowledge provides greater incentive to make changes on farms that contribute to New Zealand’s methane reduction goals, and to climate change globally.”

Research relating to the health of the sheep also suggests that breeding for low methane is unlikely to affect issues such as internal parasites (as demonstrated by faecal egg counts), the fertility of adult ewes and the survival of lamb litters. When it comes to wool, low methane breeding was favourable to fleece weight, while it was also favourable to the weight achieved by the animal before slaughter and its body condition.

The science is now enabling sheep breeders in New Zealand to breed for this low methane trait. Similar research is also now underway in New Zealand to achieve something similar in cattle, building on what has been achieved in sheep.

More research in this area is needed, researchers say, but these just-published findings are important for the ongoing science effort, for sharing with the industries, and for decision-making around climate change mitigations.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AgResearch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


KiwiRail: Steady Progress In Challenging Times
KiwiRail has recorded an operating surplus of $133.9m for the year ending 30 June 2022. “This is a creditable result given the difficult conditions in FY22... More>>




Xero: Kiwi Small Business Sales, Jobs Up In August 2022
Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Xero Small Business Index for August 2022, revealing green shoots in Aotearoa’s small business community after subdued sales through winter... More>>



BusinessNZ: NZ Economy: Caution Signs Ahead
The latest BusinessNZ Planning Forecast reveals a subdued 24 months of economic growth ahead, despite recent improved signs of activity.
The forecast for the September 2022 quarter shows there is still plenty of risk both at home and abroad... More>>


BNZ: Completes Sale Of BNZ Life
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has completed the sale of NAB Group’s New Zealand life insurance business, BNZ Life, to Partners Life, settling the transaction today... More>>

FMA: MBIE Releases Consultations On Regulations And Fees For Conduct Of Financial Institutions Regime
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko notes two consultations by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on incentives regulations and proposed licensing fees... More>>

LAWA: Scientists Release Monitoring Results For 1,727 River And Lake Sites Across New Zealand
The health of monitored freshwater sites across New Zealand and how it is changing over time has been revealed by the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project today. LAWA Lake Science Lead Dr Jane Groom said everyone can freely check the results of freshwater monitoring in their region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 