Rocket Lab Creates Women's Scholarship To Boost Diversity And Inclusion In STEM

Today we launched the Rocket Lab Women's Scholarship, a $10,000 scholarship to support women and gender minorities to pursue science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM).

The full press release can be found here: Rocket Lab Creates Women's Scholarship to Boost Diversity and Inclusion in STEM

The Rocket Lab Women's Scholarship is the newest addition to Rocket Lab's offerings to support New Zealanders to pursue STEM careers and build a new generation of home-grown talent. The inaugural Rocket Lab Scholarship, now in its sixth year, continues to support students who whakapapa to or have a strong connection with the rural Mahia and Wairoa communities where Rocket Lab’s New Zealand launch site is located.

Applications are now open for both scholarships:

Both scholarships are part of Rocket Lab’s multi-tiered education programmes in support of ongoing encouragement of New Zealanders into STEM and aerospace careers to build the next generation of home-grown talent. Rocket Lab’s Space Ambassadors, a group of employees given training and release time to devote to education outreach, met with over 11,000 students across New Zealand in the first year of the programme. Under Rocket Lab’s Education Mission Statement to inspire, inform, and involve communities in becoming the future of the space industry for humanity, Rocket Lab has created world-first education initiatives, including apprenticeships, industry-led rocketry clubs, tutoring programs, teacher accelerators, and designing its own post-secondary qualification for high school leavers pursuing non-traditional careers in aerospace.

