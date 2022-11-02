Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Last Blood Moon Until 2025

Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 9:47 am
Press Release: Stardome Observatory

A blood moon at midnight on Tuesday will be the last total lunar eclipse we’ll see until 2025.

The shadow of the earth will start moving across the surface of the moon just after 10pm on November 8, and will reach maximum eclipse at midnight.

“Because this is a total lunar eclipse, where the moon is fully in the earth’s shadow, we expect it to appear a rusty red, orange or copper colour over the midnight hour,” explained Stardome’s Rob Davison.

The period of total eclipse will last for an hour and 25 minutes, and the maximum peak will come just on midnight at 11.59pm.

“Because it’s midnight, the Moon will be pretty high in the sky, which will make it easy to view for the vast majority of people,” says Rob.

What will you see and when?

10.09pm Partial eclipse begins. You will see the shadow of the Earth moving across the surface of the Moon.

11.16pm Full eclipse begins. All of the Moon is now in Earth’s shadow. This is when the red colour will be most noticeable.

11.59pm Maximum eclipse. Red colour will peak.

12.41pm Full eclipse ends. The Moon begins moving out of the Earth’s shadow.

1.49am Partial eclipse ends.

While there will be no viewing event at Stardome itself, the eclipse will be visible with the naked eye in clear skies.

The next set of lunar eclipses after this one occur in March and September 2025.

