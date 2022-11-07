Settled Weather For Most

MetService is forecasting a ridge of high pressure will bring settled weather for most of Aotearoa this week. However, a front skims past the southeast coast of the South Island on Monday, bringing some showers to Southland and coastal Otago, and a low pressure system approaching from the north briefly shoulders its way in on Tuesday, bringing rain to the upper North Island before sliding away to the east on Wednesday. Benign weather returns as the ridge re-establishes, but as it tracks eastwards on Thursday and Friday, it opens the door for a front to approach the country from the north. The front sweeps over Aotearoa from Friday, delivering a burst of potentially severe wind and rain for some this weekend.

High pressure is usually associated with clear skies and dry weather, but if a system hangs around for too long that can change. MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker explains, “Moisture evaporating from the ground and bodies of water can get trapped under a high if there’s no change of airmass, forming clouds and even triggering showers.” However, with temperatures forecast to be around average for this time of year, the showers that do pop up aren’t likely to be spectacular.

With conditions set to be broadly dry, it would be wise to be careful when setting off any fireworks left over from Guy Fawkes celebrations. “Keep a bucket of water on hand to drop any spent fireworks into, as they can still be hot enough to start fires in dry grass after use,” advises Bakker.

