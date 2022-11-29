Mars Comes Close

Mars in opposition in 2018. Photo by Josh Aoraki

Mars will appear among the brightest stars in our sky this week as it makes its closest approach to Earth.

The red planet will reach its perigee – or closest approach to Earth – from December 1. The close approach coincides with opposition, which is when Mars is directly on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun, meaning Mars will appear at its largest and brightest. At its closest, Mars will be 81 million km from Earth.

According to Stardome educator Josh Aoraki, Mars will appear 26 times brighter.

“When Mars is this close to us, it is considerably brighter with the naked eye,” says Josh. “And if you have access to a telescope, it will appear much bigger as well. Through a telescope, you should even be able to see Mars’ polar ice caps.”

Mars will be at perigee from December 1 to December 8, and Josh says the best views will be in the dark night sky around midnight when you look to the North. However, enthusiasts will be able to see it from sunset.

