Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Latest Water Quality Results For More Than 800 River, Lake, And Beach Spots Across New Zealand Available On LAWA Website

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 1:48 pm
Press Release: Land Air Water Aotearoa

Water Quality Scientist Anna Madarasz-Smith advises all would-be-swimmers to check ‘Can I swim here?’ on the LAWA website before deciding when and where to cool off this summer.

The ‘Can I swim here?’ tool lists water quality information and regularly updated advice for more than 800 swim spots – the highest number of sites with recreational water quality information ever presented in Aotearoa.

“Swimming in rivers, lakes, and at beaches is never without risk, however it is part of the Kiwi summer and can boost wellbeing. By checking LAWA for water quality results and warnings, you can make informed choices that help keep you and your whānau well these holidays.

“The popular swim spots listed on the ‘Can I swim here?’ tool are monitored by regional and unitary councils. These 16 councils cover all regions of New Zealand, and they will be keeping results and warnings updated on lawa.org.nz/swim all summer long.

“The LAWA ‘Can I swim here?’ tool presents the best available information on swimming water quality risk graded using a traffic light system and additional warnings when required.

“A green swim icon represents a suitable for swimming water quality result, amber means caution is advised, and a red icon means the water is not suitable for swimming because the risk of infection and/or exposure to potentially toxic algae is above acceptable levels,” says Ms Madarasz-Smith.

Depending on which region a swim spot is in, the latest traffic light result on ‘Can I swim here?’ will either be based on the most recent physical water quality sample, or the predicted risk based on local conditions and swim spot performance over time.

Tomorrow (22 December) is the summer solstice. This is the longest day of the year and official start of the astronomical summer. Ms Madarasz-Smith says that while temperatures are warming up, there has been a lot of wet weather in parts of the country – and this can impact water quality.

“Most monitored swim spots in New Zealand are suitable for swimming most of the time. However, water quality can change quickly, particularly after rain when contaminants that can make people sick may be washed into waterways.

“It’s important to avoid swimming after heavy or prolonged rain for at least 48 hours, even at sites that generally have good water quality.

“We also advise following the other steps in our Swim Smart Checklist. This means observing any warning signs at the swim spot, checking the water is clean and clear, looking for hazards in and around the water such as toxic algae and strong currents, and not swimming near any possible sources of contamination,” said Ms Madarasz-Smith.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Land Air Water Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings In Anti-competitive Land Covenant Case
The Commerce Commission has filed proceedings in the High Court in Wellington against NGB Properties Limited (NGB) for allegedly contravening section 28 of the Commerce Act... More>>


TradeMe: Rents Remain At A Record High As Regions Boom
New Zealand rents remained at an all-time high in November, with the regions seeing prices jump while they dropped in the main centres, according to the latest Trade Me Property data... More>>


Consumer NZ: Half Of New Zealanders Are Saving Less Than 5% Of Their Income
New findings from Consumer NZ’s Sentiment Tracker show that more than half of New Zealanders (55%) are saving less than 5% of their income. With annual inflation hitting 7.2% and wages failing to keep up... More>>



BusinessNZ: NZ Economy: Storm Clouds Building
The latest BusinessNZ Planning Forecast reveals that while things might look favourable at first, there are several factors which are still cause for economic concern... More>>


Digitl: Fibre for the other 13 per cent
New Zealand’s UFB fibre network reaches 87 per cent of the population. The other 13 per cent, mainly in rural areas, are left behind. Around seven out of ten homes that can connect to fibre choose to do so... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 