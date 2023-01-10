Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

The State Of Insight

Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 2:37 pm
Opinion: Martin LeFevre - Meditations

After high winds snapped four posts and brought down the back fence last night, there was a break this morning in the “atmospheric river” that’s been deluging California with one heavy storm after another. The true meaning of carpe diem becomes abundantly clear when the next tempest is just a few hours away.

I’ve had some excellent short meditations of 30-45 minutes on the patio during the nondescript wet and gray days, especially as dusk deepens and brings a feeling of fathomless mystery. But the din of a freeway about a mile away (the background noise of man) competes with even a steady rain.

Listening to the vehicular thrum without choice or exclusion, the mind still falls silent, but meditation, at least for me, cannot deeply ignite when the noise of man dominates the aural environment.

A complete meditation, to my mind and heart, requires an hour in a quiet spot for sensory awareness to gather attention. Paradoxically, one has to allow time to end time, and devote all one’s energy to passive watchfulness for effortless attention to quiet the mind of thought.

At the parkland, the series of storms have transformed the knee-deep creek of summer into a raging river, surging like an untamed animal and cresting with innumerable whitecaps. Incongruously, a dozen tiny sparrows feed at the top of a slender, leafless tree, its trunk underwater. They fly down one at a time to perch briefly near me.

A steady stream of people, also seizing the day, goes by on bikes, foot or electric skateboards on the narrow park road across the stream. I can only see them for a few seconds as they pass by between the bushes, but everyone seems glad to be out after days indoors.

There is no goal in meditation, just the intent to ignite the movement of negation. Any memory of previous meditations precludes meditation in the present.

The door to meditation opens when the observer, with its judgments and evaluations, memories and interpretations, ends in passive awareness quickening faster than the habit of separation and reaction. Then thought yields to effortless, all-inclusive attention, and spontaneously falls silent.

The silent mind drops into the unknown when time as becoming completely ceases. Clarity of mind is stillness, silence and emptiness. A mind filled with knowledge, however accurate, is not a clear mind. In silence there’s a state of insight, which has no answers, just understanding.

Driving home, a sentence I read this morning comes to mind: “Clean, abundant energy is the foundation on which a more equal, just and humane world can be built…this is a world progressives, in particular, should want to hasten into existence.”

That strikes me as particularly wrongheaded. The idea that “the dystopia we fear is keeping us from the utopia we deserve” is deeply mistaken. It isn’t the dystopia we fear, but the dystopia we have and refuse to face, which we therefore deserve.

Besides, there is no utopia, no world where “smaller, modular nuclear reactors make new miracles possible, like cars and planes that don’t need to be refueled or recharged.” Such materialistic fantasies, even if they could be achieved, will not come in time to halt the mass extinction of our fellow creatures at the hands of man, or fill the emptiness that no outward progress can remedy.

To the extent that progressives think externally, solely or even primarily in materialistic terms with respect to human advancement, they echo the hollowness and emptiness of reactionary conservatives interested only in ego and power.

“In 100 or 200 years, everything will look radically different,” Melissa Lott, the director of research at Columbia’s Center on Global Energy Policy, proclaims with the confidence of a true technophile. Without radically changing inwardly however, nothing will be essentially different – the decimation of the Earth will continue, and the disparities between the haves and have-nots will be even greater.

It’s true that “too often, the right sees only the imagined glories of the past, and the left sees only the injustices of the present.” And that “many in politics have abandoned any real vision of the long future.”

But to put politics first is foolishness of the highest order. Politics is the most manifest level of a peoples’ character, attitude and behavior. Politics is hell because we accept living with one foot in hell in society, and make things worse by seeking external, technological remedies for what are first internal, psychological pathologies.

A mind and brain that regularly drinks from the infinite wellspring of silence asks questions, but seeks no answers. The completely still mind is in a state of insight and understanding.

Today I saw that when one’s mind is not in that state, I still seek answers. It seems almost impossible not to do so…except when the mind of thought is completely quiet!

Even so, I’m sure that if enough of us give the highest daily priority to attention and stillness, rather than technology and politics, then we’ll build a new world, and in 100 years everything will look radically different. But just as there is no perfection, there is no utopia.

Martin LeFevre

lefevremartin77 at gmail.com

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Martin LeFevre - Meditations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Kapiti Coast District Council: Key Consenting Milestone Continues Journey For Ōtaki To North Of Levin
Kāpiti Council District Council has received a Notice of Requirement application from Waka Kotahi for its new Ōtaki to North of Levin highway - a key consenting milestone for the project to move forward... More>>


Earthquake Commission: Record Land Claims A Reminder To Take Action To Protect Your Property
The record number of insurance claims for land damage this year are a reminder to homeowners to check their insurance cover and understand how to reduce the impact of local natural hazards, the country’s natural hazard insurance provider says... More>>

Antarctica New Zealand: What’s Lurking Under Antarctica’s Dry Valleys?
A team of international scientists will head back to Antarctica this month to try and unlock the carbon secrets of the McMurdo Dry Valleys... More>>



Employsure: Financial Concerns Plague Over 70% Of Businesses Globally
Peninsula Group conducted a survey of 79,000 businesses across New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the UK to see what the top priorities and concerns were for employers in 2023. According to this survey, 72.3% of employers list rising costs as their top business concern... More>>



Commerce Commission: Prompts Vector To Reverse Moves That Would Have Cost Electricity Consumers Millions
A Commerce Commission investigation has led to a backdown by New Zealand’s largest electricity distribution business, Vector, on moves that would have cost its customers millions of dollars over the coming decades... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 