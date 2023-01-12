Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Soil And Small Earthquakes Help Pave Way For More Resilient Buildings

Thursday, 12 January 2023, 10:39 am
Press Release: Earthquake Commission

Analysing hundreds of small earthquakes is helping researchers predict how earthquakes could impact people’s homes and other buildings, depending on the soil beneath them.

This picture demonstrates that during the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake, areas of Wellington experienced shaking differently because of the soil. Near the waterfront (on the right) the soil was softer and deeper, and thus shaking was felt more here.

University of Canterbury’s researcher Felipe Kuncar is working on a ground-motion simulation model that will improve understanding of how different neighbourhoods are impacted by shaking to better inform engineers and make buildings more resilient to large earthquakes.

Kuncar has been using data from the dense Christchurch network of 20 strong motion sensors (accelerometers) to analyse localised seismic activity. In the next few months, the PhD candidate expects to include more than 50 of these instruments from across Aotearoa New Zealand in his analysis, and says the modelling technique could be used to improve the seismic resilience of buildings all over the world.

By using a combination of data from frequent, smaller earthquakes with data from larger earthquakes too, the model can better simulate how a big earthquake would affect a neighbourhood, based on the make-up of their soil.

Dr Natalie Balfour, Head of Research at Toka Tū Ake EQC, which co-funded the research, believes this research is important for the future of resilient buildings in Aotearoa.

“We know different soils respond differently in earthquakes. It’s really exciting to be building this understanding about ground shaking at such a local level, it means we can plan and build smarter and be better prepared”, says Dr Balfour.

Fresh data from small earthquakes is fed back into the model, so it is constantly improved, which will enable engineers to design more resilient buildings for each type of soil.

“If we want engineers to use this modelling technique, they need to have confidence in it. Simulations are very complex, so the important step is to validate the computer simulations with real-life observations,” says Kuncar. He added that Christchurch offers a unique scenario as it has a high number of accelerometers producing large quantities of real data from big and small magnitude events.

Many Cantabrians are familiar with how soil can affect the impact of an earthquake. They witnessed first-hand how homes and buildings on softer soil were more affected than areas closer to the airport, where ground conditions were much more stable.

Similar impacts were experienced in Wellington following the Kaikōura earthquake, where buildings on softer land, like those near Port, experienced more shaking than those on more solid ground.

"The soil is a softer material than the rock beneath it, and as a result it tends to amplify the ground shaking. We can compare this with a plate of jelly. If you shake a plate of jelly, the movement will be more severe at the top of the jelly than on the plate itself” says Kuncar.

“The soil has a significant impact on how we feel the ground shaking during an earthquake. The building code currently incorporates the soil, but only in a simplistic way. We hope to improve this practice, and think these simulations will be the future of earthquake resilient design.”

Kuncar would like to see the findings used for every new building and hopes to extend his research to Wellington, Napier and other regions where there is good data about the soil. He says this modelling approach could eventually be used all over the world.

“We’re proud to support this research by Felipe Kuncar, not only for his PhD, but also as the next frontier of seismic hazard analysis”, says Dr Balfour.

“We fund about $20 million in natural hazard risk and engineering related research each year to better understand our natural hazards, so we can support communities, local councils and decision makers to be better prepared by making more informed decisions.”

Kuncar’s thesis, ‘Modelling local site effects in physics-based earthquake ground-motion simulations’, was partially funded through the Toka Tū Ake EQC University Research Programme, in The Next Generation of Seismic Hazard Analysis for New Zealand led by Professor Brendon Bradley.

 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Earthquake Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


NIWA: NZ's Warmest Year On Record, Again
It's official - last year was once again Aotearoa's warmest on record, knocking 2021 off the top spot. It was also the 8th most unusually wet year on record... More>>



Kapiti Coast District Council: Key Consenting Milestone Continues Journey For Ōtaki To North Of Levin
Kāpiti Council District Council has received a Notice of Requirement application from Waka Kotahi for its new Ōtaki to North of Levin highway - a key consenting milestone for the project to move forward... More>>


Earthquake Commission: Record Land Claims A Reminder To Take Action To Protect Your Property
The record number of insurance claims for land damage this year are a reminder to homeowners to check their insurance cover and understand how to reduce the impact of local natural hazards, the country’s natural hazard insurance provider says... More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: November 2022
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the November 2022 month (compared with the October 2022 month) were... More>>



Employsure: Financial Concerns Plague Over 70% Of Businesses Globally
Peninsula Group conducted a survey of 79,000 businesses across New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the UK to see what the top priorities and concerns were for employers in 2023. According to this survey, 72.3% of employers list rising costs as their top business concern... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 