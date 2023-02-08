Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Most Kiwis Worried About Protecting Their Identity, Survey

Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 6:20 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Most New Zealanders believe it is not easy to protect their information online and they find the idea of being more in control of their digital identity appealing, according to a new Digital Identity New Zealand (DINZ) survey just released.

DINZ is a not for profit member association of the New Zealand Tech Alliance and their latest research highlights issues holding back more rapid uptake of digital identity and the growth of the digital economy have remained consistent for the past four years.

Their study found:

  • 90 percent of New Zealanders believe it is not easy to protect their information online
  • 90 percent of New Zealanders find the idea of being more in control of their digital identity appealing
  • 78 percent of New Zealanders are concerned about the protection of their identity and the use of personal data by organisations
  • 70 percent of New Zealanders place some onus on the organisation holding their data, but there is some sense of shared responsibility
  • 60 percent of New Zealanders don’t feel they know how to protect their information
  • 60 percent of New Zealanders were satisfied with the process of registering personal details with Government agencies in response to the covid pandemic
  • 60 percent of New Zealanders have experienced some form of misuse, with credit card theft being most common
  • 50 percent of New Zealanders know their rights regarding the protection of personal data
  • 50 percent of New Zealanders have adapted their online behaviour due to concerns around data privacy
  • 50 percent of New Zealanders have some issue with registering new accounts online, although there has been a significant increase in satisfaction since 2020
  • 80 percent of businesses know where to find relevant legislation for their digital security obligations
  • 33 percent of businesses feel equipped to protect their customer’s personal data, while just 25 percent find this easy to do
  • 33 percent of businesses believe the pandemic has impacted the way they manage their customer’s personal data

Digital identity allows people and organisations to use their personal information, including date of birth, income and other proof attributes to access services. Essentially, digital identity is a shorthand for the processes used to confirm identification, authentication and authorisation.

“There is more desire to have control over one’s personal data, says Colin Wallis, executive director of DINZ, and it seems that the Covid experience has driven some progress towards greater understanding of the importance of data protection.”

“Our research found that opening accounts for digital services and having to remember usernames and passwords is a major cause of friction for consumers.

“Three quarters of respondents were wary of the transparency amongst organisations using their data and a similar proportion were unhappy about the idea of organisations sharing/selling their data.

“The results support the consumer research conclusion that there is a trust problem which is why businesses and experts are gathering at the digital trust hui taumata conference in Wellington in August to identify opportunities to increase digital trust in New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Kowhai Park: Giant Step Forward For One Of New Zealand’s Largest Solar Farms

Christchurch Airport's renewable energy precinct, Kōwhai Park has taken a giant step closer to reality. After a year-long process, that attracted interest from organisations across the globe... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces Further Mission Next Gen Aircraft Partners
Universal Hydrogen, Embraer and Heart Aerospace join Airbus and ATR as the long-term partners Air New Zealand is currently working with on its mission to replace its Q300 domestic fleet with a more sustainable option from 2030... More>>

Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>



Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 