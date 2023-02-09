Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Dragon Fruit Varieties To Delight Growers And Consumers

Thursday, 9 February 2023, 9:19 am
Press Release: Plant and Food Research

The first new varieties from a joint New Zealand – Viet Nam dragon fruit breeding programme are set to be launched to the global marketplace.

Plant & Food Research in New Zealand and the Southern Horticultural Research Institute (SOFRI) in Viet Nam have been working together since 2013 to breed new varieties of dragon fruit with excellent grower and consumer characteristics. VentureFruit™, T&G Global’s IP management and commercialisation company, has joined the collaboration with exclusive global commercialisation rights to the first three varieties from the programme.

All three new varieties are red-skinned, with a sweeter, more aromatic flavour than current varieties, and with a crisp dense texture. The varieties vary in flesh colour, one with the traditional white flesh most commonly seen, a unique pink-fleshed variety, and a dark, appealing red-fleshed variety. The varieties are believed to be the first canker-tolerant dragon fruit to be commercialised; canker is a highly destructive disease of dragon fruit, killing plants and causing visible damage to fruit.

Viet Nam is the largest dragon fruit supplier in the world and the fruit is highly sought by Asian consumers, despite being native to Central and South America (where it is known as pitaya). Viet Nam produces around 1 million tonnes of dragon fruit a year, and increased its production area from 10,000 hectares in 2010 to more than 50,000 hectares by 2018.

The new varieties have been developed as part of the New Premium Fruit Variety Development project, supported from 2013 to 2021 with funding from the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The collaboration between New Zealand’s Plant & Food Research and Viet Nam’s SOFRI and Sub-Institute for Agricultural Engineering and Postharvest Technology (SIAEP) focused on breeding new varieties and improving fruit quality through new growing practices, postharvest handling and storage technologies to better meet overseas market requirements.

The breeding programme is now funded by Plant & Food Research as one of its Technology Development Missions.

VentureFruit’s™ General Manager, Morgan Rogers says the launch of the new varieties is an example of the close horticultural ties between New Zealand and Viet Nam.

“These new varieties demonstrate a strategic and innovative approach between all partners involved to create new dragon fruit genetics that taste better and deliver huge grower benefits in terms of canker tolerance. We are looking forward to working with local Vietnamese growers and sharing the knowledge and techniques developed by SOFRI and Plant & Food Research on growing systems. This allows for these unique new dragon fruit varieties to be grown optimally to achieve higher yields, as well as improving production and providing higher returns for growers.”

Initially, the new varieties will be commercially developed in Viet Nam for export markets. Evaluation trials are planned in other potential production regions, including an ongoing trial at Plant & Food Research’s Kerikeri Research Centre in the sub-tropical northern region of New Zealand.

Plant & Food Research CEO David Hughes says the launch of the new varieties shows the impact possible through a successful international development programme.

“Being able to support people through international development programmes is really rewarding for our scientists, as they can see how their knowledge can directly impact individuals’ lives. However, the launch of these new varieties also demonstrates that these programmes can have big impact not only at a regional level but also internationally, building networks and skills to transform sectors. We’re really excited to bring two of our long-term collaborators together and support the ongoing growth of the dragon fruit sector, not just in Viet Nam but also elsewhere.”

Plant & Food Research Scientist Dr Satish Kumar, lead breeder from Plant & Food Research on this breeding programme, says the appointment of VentureFruit licensee for these first three varieties from the programme is a significant milestone for the breeding teams of Plant & Food Research and SOFRI.

“These new varieties of dragon fruit are the result of a strong collaborative effort by the breeding teams at Plant & Food Research and SOFRI, bringing together key areas of strength and expertise from both. We are thrilled with the appointment of VentureFruit as exclusive licensee to take these varieties out to the market”.

Fruit from the new varieties is expected to be available to consumers in 2027, with targets of 250 hectares planted by 2030.

Aotearoa New Zealand’s Ambassador to Viet Nam, Tredene Dobson, says the launch of the new varieties to the global market place is a great continuation of the successful 7-year New Premium Fruit Variety Development project.

“We look forward to seeing the growth of Viet Nam’s dragon fruit export market and a positive impact on farmer incomes. Seeing New Zealand’s International Development Cooperation programmes develop into commercially sustainable partnerships is a satisfying example of strong New Zealand – Viet Nam bilateral cooperation and shows the value of our development partnership with Plant & Food Research.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Plant and Food Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Kowhai Park: Giant Step Forward For One Of New Zealand’s Largest Solar Farms

Christchurch Airport's renewable energy precinct, Kōwhai Park has taken a giant step closer to reality. After a year-long process, that attracted interest from organisations across the globe... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces Further Mission Next Gen Aircraft Partners
Universal Hydrogen, Embraer and Heart Aerospace join Airbus and ATR as the long-term partners Air New Zealand is currently working with on its mission to replace its Q300 domestic fleet with a more sustainable option from 2030... More>>

Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>



Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 