SymbionIQ Labs Teases Next-gen Health And Fitness Data DAO At ETHDenver 2023

SymbionIQ Labs set to democratise health and fitness industry by creating a new class of digital asset and powering the movement creator economy with cutting-edge proprietary motion capture technology, life-like avatars and real-time virtual fitness training platform built on decentralized blockchain technologies

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, Feb 23, 2023 – SYMBIONIQ LABS, LTD, developers of next-gen real-time human motion technology for the health and fitness sector, is excited to announce their attendance at ETHDenver 2023 event in Colorado, USA from the 24th February – 5th March 2023. ETHDenver is one of the most important events for those interested in a decentralized, Web3 future and is the world’s largest and longest-running Ethereum #BUIDLathon event.

SymbionIQ Labs, a pioneering technology start-up headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand is set to disrupt the health and fitness industry by building NeoTrackR™, the latest in modern wearable motion capture hardware with accurate and live-synced whole-body movement tracking software. And NeoMoov™, an intelligent virtual training App equipped with life-like 3D avatar animations, rich virtual environments and digital sports equipment and accessories. Designed for use in the life sciences sector through to fitness professionals, small businesses and enthusiasts alike, the affordable and wearable MoCap hardware coupled with the App platform enables users to record own body movements, analyse results and improve poses on-the-fly, view muscle response overlay and imitate expert moves with access to interactive exercise sessions. All with the goal to achieve precise posture anytime, anywhere. The health and fitness community can participate in live-streamed fitness sessions or access on-demand premium content whilst exercising outside and in the comfort of their own personal space or volume with the ability to create, own and monetise their unique motion assets on the blockchain.

Development of the NeoMoov™ virtual training platform is underpinned by integration of the Unreal Engine by Fortnite game developer Epic Games to bring high-fidelity results and realistic visuals. The NeoMoov™ App will be available on Android and iOS devices paired with the NeoTrackR™ wearable motion sensor trackers to deliver perfect body motion capabilities in real-time.

